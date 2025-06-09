Bayshore Growth Partners Advises Optimal Health Associates on Partnership with Casla Partners

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing in merger & acquisition advisory services for healthcare clients, is proud to announce it advised Optimal Health Associates on its partnership with Casla Partners. Based in Oklahoma City, Optimal Health Associates is a leading provider of women’s health and regenerative medicine services. The partnership with Optimal Health Associates represents a platform investment for Casla as they aim to build a premier network in women’s health and regenerative medicine.“We are very excited to partner with Casla to continue to grow Optimal Health Associates. We felt throughout the process that Casla would be an ideal fit for us based on their future vision and partnership approach. The Bayshore team ran an excellent sales process for us with a large group of potential buyers, and helped us navigate every step through the process,” said Noel Williams, Founder of Optimal Health Associates.“We are thrilled for Optimal to partner with Casla. Dr. Williams is a dynamic entrepreneur who has built an outstanding practice. Optimal will be an excellent practice for Casla and we are excited to see Dr. Williams lead the platform growth going forward” said Steve Carmen, Managing Partner of Bayshore Growth Partners.Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Optimal Health Associates.Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.

