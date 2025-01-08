Bayshore Growth Partners Advises Midtown OBGYN on Partnership with Nova Women’s Health Partners

Midtown OBGYN & Pink Monarch Breast Center represent the initial platform investment for Nova Women's Health Partners

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing merger & acquisition advisory services for healthcare clients, is proud to announce it advised Midtown OBGYN & Pink Monarch Breast Center on its partnership with Nova Women’s Health Partners. Led by Dr. Serena Tidwell, Midtown OBGYN & Pink Monarch is a premier women’s health group and imaging center, providing best-in-class obstetrics & gynecology care to patients in Columbus, Ga. The partnership with Midtown OBGYN & Pink Monarch represented the initial platform investment for Nova Women’s Health Partners as they seek to develop the leading women’s health platform in the country.“We are very excited to partner with Nova Women's Health for the future growth of Midtown OBGYN. The Nova team stood out as we evaluated partnership opportunities - their deep experience, knowledge of women's health and vision for platform growth are aligned with ours and made the partnership decision an easy one. The Bayshore team was invaluable in guiding us during this process from their initial analysis of our company to meetings with many potential buyers and helping us finalize our partnership decision. They were with us every step of the process,” said Serena Tidwell, Founder of Midtown OBGYN & Pink Monarch Breast Center.“We are thrilled for Dr. Tidwell and Midtown to partner with Nova Women’s Health Partners. Dr. Tidwell has built an absolutely outstanding practice and is an exceptional entrepreneur, so we are excited to see Midtown continue to thrive with the Nova partnership.” said Steve Carmen, Managing Partner of Bayshore Growth Partners.Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Midtown OBGYN & Pink Monarch Breast Center.Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.