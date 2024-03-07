Bayshore Growth Partners Advises Rita Medical Elite on Partnership with Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing merger & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised Rita Medical Elite on its partnership with Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center (CSLC). Rita Medical Elite is the premier aesthetics practice in Sarasota, Florida, providing best-in-class aesthetic treatments to clients in Southwest Florida. The partnership with Rita Medical Elite represents a key addition for CSLC as it continues to expand its footprint throughout the state of Florida.
“I am very excited to partner with CSLC as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. Their deep understanding of our industry makes them the ideal partner to support our continued expansion and innovation. Together, we are well-positioned to drive operational excellence and create long-term value" said Rita Altman, Founder of Rita Medical Elite. “The BGP team was wonderful to work with throughout the transaction process – they helped me evaluate the best fit amongst a large pool of buyers and navigated every step throughout the process. I can't say enough about BGP's team dedication, expertise, and relentless commitment working tirelessly to navigate the complexities of the transaction and ensure a seamless transaction. I would absolutely recommend BGP to any other practice exploring a sale process”.
“We are thrilled for Rita to partner with CSLC. Rita has built an outstanding practice and will be a fantastic addition to CSLC. Rita was excellent to work with throughout the transaction process and we are excited for the practice to continue to grow through the partnership with CSLC” said Steve Carmen, Managing Partner of Bayshore Growth Partners.
Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Rita Medical Elite.
Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.
www.bayshoregp.com
www.ritamedicalelite.com
www.cslcbeauty.com
Steven Carmen
“I am very excited to partner with CSLC as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. Their deep understanding of our industry makes them the ideal partner to support our continued expansion and innovation. Together, we are well-positioned to drive operational excellence and create long-term value" said Rita Altman, Founder of Rita Medical Elite. “The BGP team was wonderful to work with throughout the transaction process – they helped me evaluate the best fit amongst a large pool of buyers and navigated every step throughout the process. I can't say enough about BGP's team dedication, expertise, and relentless commitment working tirelessly to navigate the complexities of the transaction and ensure a seamless transaction. I would absolutely recommend BGP to any other practice exploring a sale process”.
“We are thrilled for Rita to partner with CSLC. Rita has built an outstanding practice and will be a fantastic addition to CSLC. Rita was excellent to work with throughout the transaction process and we are excited for the practice to continue to grow through the partnership with CSLC” said Steve Carmen, Managing Partner of Bayshore Growth Partners.
Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Rita Medical Elite.
Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.
www.bayshoregp.com
www.ritamedicalelite.com
www.cslcbeauty.com
Steven Carmen
Bayshore Growth Partners
email us here