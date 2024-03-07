Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,741 in the last 365 days.

Bayshore Growth Partners Advises Rita Medical Elite on Partnership with Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing merger & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised Rita Medical Elite on its partnership with Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center (CSLC). Rita Medical Elite is the premier aesthetics practice in Sarasota, Florida, providing best-in-class aesthetic treatments to clients in Southwest Florida. The partnership with Rita Medical Elite represents a key addition for CSLC as it continues to expand its footprint throughout the state of Florida.

“I am very excited to partner with CSLC as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. Their deep understanding of our industry makes them the ideal partner to support our continued expansion and innovation. Together, we are well-positioned to drive operational excellence and create long-term value" said Rita Altman, Founder of Rita Medical Elite. “The BGP team was wonderful to work with throughout the transaction process – they helped me evaluate the best fit amongst a large pool of buyers and navigated every step throughout the process. I can't say enough about BGP's team dedication, expertise, and relentless commitment working tirelessly to navigate the complexities of the transaction and ensure a seamless transaction. I would absolutely recommend BGP to any other practice exploring a sale process”.

“We are thrilled for Rita to partner with CSLC. Rita has built an outstanding practice and will be a fantastic addition to CSLC. Rita was excellent to work with throughout the transaction process and we are excited for the practice to continue to grow through the partnership with CSLC” said Steve Carmen, Managing Partner of Bayshore Growth Partners.

Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Rita Medical Elite.

Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.

www.bayshoregp.com
www.ritamedicalelite.com
www.cslcbeauty.com

Steven Carmen
Bayshore Growth Partners
email us here

You just read:

Bayshore Growth Partners Advises Rita Medical Elite on Partnership with Cosmetic Skin & Laser Center

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more