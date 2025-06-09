Sunset Social Club to Open Members-Only Cannabis Lounge on the Sunset Strip

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new members-only cannabis lounge is opening its doors on one of Los Angeles’ most iconic streets. Sunset Social Club, located directly on the Sunset Strip, will officially open to members on June 14th, 2025.

Meant to offer a refined and intimate cannabis experience, Sunset Social Club combines lounge-style seating, food and beverage service, and premium cannabis products into one exclusive space. The club features a full lounge with a coffee bar, a small bites menu, and an outdoor patio, all set against an interior that evokes the atmosphere of Old Hollywood. Decor elements include antique artwork, a vintage piano and typewriter, dim lighting, plants, leather chairs, and a classic pool table for member entertainment. This layout encourages both conversation and quiet relaxation, accommodating solo guests as well as larger groups.

The main entrance on the first floor includes member check-in and a dispensary that is open to the public. The dispensary stocks a special selection of cannabis products sourced exclusively from top brands. Members then descend into the lounge area, which is accessible only to those with an active membership. The aesthetic and architectural continuity between the two levels supports the club’s overall design philosophy of being creative, yet unobtrusive.

Membership at Sunset Social Club is priced at $420 per month. This includes $420 in monthly cannabis credit, access to the lounge, and use of the coffee bar as well as other seasonal benefits. Credits must be used during the membership month and do not roll over. Memberships are reviewed monthly, and capacity is limited to maintain a sense of community among members.

The location’s proximity to bars, restaurants, and other nightlife on the Sunset Strip positions it as a unique addition to the area’s social scene. Though it includes food and beverage offerings, Sunset Social Club centers its experience around cannabis, with chefs and baristas brought in to complement that focus.

As a whole, Sunset Social Club’s mission is to create a sophisticated, welcoming environment where cannabis can be part of everyday life as something social and shared. The space serves dual purposes, appealing to both casual users and professionals seeking an alternative setting to connect.

Sunset Social Club is not open to walk-ins and aims to create a private space for adults interested in a more elevated cannabis environment.

For more information visit https://sunsetsocialclub.net/ or contact Sunset Social Club at info@sunsetsocialclub.net.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.