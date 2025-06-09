Media Release Suspicious Barn Fire Lyndon
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005042
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. James Wright
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Shawn Goodell- Division of Fire Safety
DATE/TIME: June 7, 2025 / 0627 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Grimes Road and Greenpoint Lane, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Arson
Victim:
Name: Robert Sbarra
Address: Greenpoint Lane, Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7, 2025, at approximately 0627 hours, the Lydon Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire involving an old barn at the intersection of Greenpoint Ln and Grimes Rd. The Lyndon Fire Department responded to the scene where crews observed the structure to have been completely consumed by the fire. No suppression efforts were conducted due to the complete consumption of the building and materials stored within. This barn was used as storage and did not house any livestock at the time of the fire.
As a result, the Lyndon Fire Department contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. This fire is currently under investigation and considered suspicious at this time.
Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Wright at VSP’s ST. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Vermont State Police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Detective Sergeant Jamie Wright
Vermont State Police
Fire and Explosion Unit
BCI Troop B - West
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT
Tel: 802-442-5421
Fax: 802-442-3263
Email: james.wright@vermont.gov
