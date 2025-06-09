Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,178 in the last 365 days.

Media Release Suspicious Barn Fire Lyndon

VSP News Release-Suspicious Fire

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4005042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Detective Sgt. James Wright                          

STATION:   St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Shawn Goodell- Division of Fire Safety

 

DATE/TIME: June 7, 2025 / 0627 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Grimes Road and Greenpoint Lane, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Arson

 

Victim:

Name:  Robert Sbarra

Address: Greenpoint Lane, Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7, 2025, at approximately 0627 hours, the Lydon Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire involving an old barn at the intersection of Greenpoint Ln and Grimes Rd.  The Lyndon Fire Department responded to the scene where crews observed the structure to have been completely consumed by the fire.  No suppression efforts were conducted due to the complete consumption of the building and materials stored within.  This barn was used as storage and did not house any livestock at the time of the fire. 

As a result, the Lyndon Fire Department contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.  This fire is currently under investigation and considered suspicious at this time. 

Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Wright at VSP’s ST. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Vermont State Police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B - West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

VSP Records Request

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Release Suspicious Barn Fire Lyndon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more