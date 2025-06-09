Media Release Suspicious Barn Fire Lyndon

VSP News Release-Suspicious Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. James Wright

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Shawn Goodell- Division of Fire Safety

DATE/TIME: June 7, 2025 / 0627 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Grimes Road and Greenpoint Lane, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Arson

Victim:

Name: Robert Sbarra

Address: Greenpoint Lane, Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7, 2025, at approximately 0627 hours, the Lydon Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire involving an old barn at the intersection of Greenpoint Ln and Grimes Rd. The Lyndon Fire Department responded to the scene where crews observed the structure to have been completely consumed by the fire. No suppression efforts were conducted due to the complete consumption of the building and materials stored within. This barn was used as storage and did not house any livestock at the time of the fire.

As a result, the Lyndon Fire Department contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. This fire is currently under investigation and considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Wright at VSP’s ST. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Vermont State Police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B - West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

