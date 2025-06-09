Emtel Energy USA Named a Top 67 Global Innovator for APEC 2025 Showcase in South Korea

Leadership teams from Emtel Energy USA and Cosnet Inc. convene to mark the strategic milestone of Emtel’s selection for APEC 2025 in South Korea

US-based company receives key placement for electrostatic long-duration energy storage (ELDES) with solid-state, hybrid graphene supercapacitor technology

We are honored to represent the United States at APEC 2025 in Gyeongju, showcasing a new paradigm in solid-state electrostatic long-duration energy storage (ELDES) alongside our partners at Cosnet.” — Stephanie Choi Brookes, Chief Marketing Officer

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emtel Energy USA is proud to announce its selection as one of only 67 corporations invited to participate in the prestigious APEC 2025 Convention and Showcase, to be held in Gyeongju, South Korea this October. Chosen from over 8,000 global applicants, Emtel Energy USA is honored to accept this distinguished invitation.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for Emtel Energy USA, an innovator in electrostatic solid-state graphene energy storage, and underscores its growing influence as a leader in safer and higher-performing solutions to meet a global need. This selection highlights the synergy between Emtel and South Korea’s leadership in next-generation technology. As the distributor for a new class of revolutionary solid-state energy storage, Emtel is proud to represent a safer and more sustainable future.

A key contributor to this success is Emtel’s strategic partnership with Cosnet Inc., a global business development firm with headquarters in Los Angeles, California and Seoul, South Korea.

This growing partnership was reinforced by an executive summit held in Ashburn, Virginia in May 2025, with leadership from Cosnet USA, Cosnet Korea, and Emtel Energy USA. Mr. YT Lee, President of New Project Development at Cosnet Korea, presented Phillip J. Martin, CEO of Emtel Energy USA, with the formal invitation letters from Korean leadership. The event not only underscored the strategic value of this partnership, it also marked the beginning of Emtel’s expansion into South Korea as a provider of safe, scalable energy solutions.

The APEC 2025 invitation was formally extended by Governor Cheol-Woo Lee of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, who expressed his appreciation for Emtel’s participation and welcomed the company’s collaboration in ensuring the success of the event. Additionally, Mayor Jangho Kim of Gumi City, a major industrial hub in Korea, highlighted Gumi’s critical role in emerging industries such as energy storage and defense technologies, and extended a warm welcome to Emtel for future collaboration and investment.

About APEC 2025

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2025 Summit takes place in October 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea, under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.” The summit will focus on three pillars: Connect (regional connectivity), Innovate (AI and digital transformation), and Prosper (inclusive and sustainable growth). With over 100 events and participation from all 21 APEC economies, including heads of state and global business leaders, APEC 2025 will serve as a global stage for advancing trade, energy, and innovation.

About Emtel Energy USA

Emtel Energy USA delivers electrostatic long-duration energy storage (ELDES) systems using solid-state, graphene, supercapacitor-based technology. Emtel is the global distribution partner of Enercap Technologies, whose disruptive solutions provide high power density, rapid charge and discharge rates, and 99.1 percent round-trip efficiency. With no thermal runaway risk and near zero degradation over decades, the systems are ideal for grid support, peak load management, and renewable integration. Emtel offers a smarter, safer energy platform engineered to meet global power demands without compromise.

About Cosnet Inc.

Founded in 2023, Cosnet Inc. is a global strategic business development firm with operations spanning Asia and the Americas. With a focus on the energy and telecom sectors, Cosnet connects innovative companies with international opportunities through its extensive network and deep regional expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.