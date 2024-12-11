Emtel Energy USA Wins 2024 Loudoun Innovation Challenge for Clean Technology Innovation

Left to Right: Danelle Hayer (Loudoun DED), Stephanie Choi Brookes and Paul White (Emtel Energy USA), Angela Wilson (Loudoun EDA)

Award-Winning Solid-State Technology Empowers Clean Energy Adoption to Support Critical Power Needs in Loudoun County and Beyond

We are proud to bring this disruptive technology to Loudoun, advancing our mission to deliver safe, clean, and resilient power solutions as we rethink the energy equation together.” — Stephanie Choi Brookes, Chief Marketing Officer

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashburn, VA – December 11, 2024 – Emtel Energy USA proudly announces its selection as the winner of the 2024 Loudoun Innovation Challenge for Clean Technology Innovation.

This prestigious award highlights Emtel's groundbreaking advancements in sustainability through solid-state energy storage and underscores the vital role clean technology plays in Loudoun County’s thriving data sector. Finalists, selected from over 60 applications from Loudoun-area businesses, gathered at an exclusive event hosted by Loudoun County Economic Development at the Belmont Country Club for an evening of networking, inspiration, and awards.

Emtel Energy’s patented electrostatic long-duration energy storage solutions are transforming the energy landscape for high-demand sectors like data centers, which are projected to consume 9.1% of U.S. electricity by 2030. At the core of Emtel’s technology is the ENCAP storage module, which powers custom solutions like the high-capacity ENPACK containerized systems and the ENRACK UPS/battery alternative.

These products deliver unmatched performance, safety, and scalability, ensuring reliable, environmentally friendly power for hyperscale and colocation facilities. By integrating renewable energy sources and providing modular, long-duration storage, Emtel’s 100% recyclable and 80% biodegradable technology empowers businesses to achieve net-zero energy goals while reducing operational costs.

As the world’s largest data center hub, Loudoun County—known as “Data Center Alley”—faces significant grid and environmental challenges. Emtel’s solutions serve as the linchpin in the energy equation by integrating up to eight energy sources, storing and delivering power on demand. This enables renewable energy to thrive while providing critical redundancy and resilience, alleviating the region’s growing energy burden.

Emtel Energy USA is at the forefront of energy storage innovation with its solid-state electrostatic graphene technology. Operating without a chemical reaction, Emtel’s energy storage systems have no thermal runaway risk, no heat signature, and no degradation—even after 500,000+ cycles—exceeding lithium batteries on every performance metric.

Emtel’s Electrostatic Long-Duration Energy Storage (ELDES) offers controlled energy release for 12+ hours, holding energy with zero loss for months. From residential to utility-scale applications, Emtel Energy USA enables microgrids, reduces grid reliance, and supports a net-zero energy future. Learn more at: www.emtelenergyusa.com.

