Guidiville Indian Rancheria and Emtel Energy USA Kick Off Microgrid Project in California

TALMADGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guidiville Indian Rancheria has officially launched a transformative microgrid project, marking a major milestone in its journey toward energy sovereignty. Led by Sean Ahern of Timberline Renewable Solutions, the initiative will provide clean, reliable, and independent power to the Tribe’s 43-acre trust land northeast of Ukiah, California.

The project kickoff was held on-site on February 5, 2025, bringing together key partners, including Timberline Renewable Solutions, Emtel Energy USA, Harnyss, Colusa Indian Energy and 7Skyline to outline the path toward full energy independence. The microgrid is scheduled for commissioning on August 1, 2025 and will provide renewable energy to 20 existing homes and 16 micro-homes under construction to allow the entire community to come off-grid.

The microgrid incorporates:

● 1.5 MWh of Emtel’s electrostatic graphene energy storage, a next-generation, solid-state ESS designed for safe, long-duration, high-efficiency power.

● Green hydrogen production by Harnyss, providing sustainable backup power.

● 500 KW of solar energy installed by Colusa Indian Energy.

“This project is a testament to the Tribe’s leadership in sustainable energy and resilience,” said Sean Ahern, Project Lead. “By integrating advanced energy storage with solar and hydrogen, we are creating a model for self-sufficient, clean power that will serve the community for generations.”

Phillip Martin, CEO of Emtel Energy USA, added, “The Guidiville Rancheria is taking a bold step toward energy sovereignty. This microgrid not only reduces reliance on external utilities but also strengthens the Tribe’s economic and environmental future.”

In addition to energy independence, the project will provide workforce training opportunities for Tribal members, equipping them with skills in renewable energy installation, operations, and maintenance.

The Guidiville Microgrid Project is part of a larger movement toward Tribal energy independence, supported by federal and state clean energy initiatives. Through collaboration with technology leaders, the Tribe is establishing a scalable, long-term model for sustainable power generation.

