Harvest Hosts Reaches A Record High Number of Stay Requests

Harvest Hosts Members have booked more stays than ever in May 2025, enjoying RV trips to farms, wineries, breweries, and more.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts , a unique membership program offering RVers access to overnight stays at thousands of one-of-a-kind locations, is reporting a major surge in travel activity among its members in 2025. With RV travel continuing to grow in popularity, Harvest Hosts’ stay requests are trending upward. According to internal data, Harvest Hosts experienced an increased amount of stay requests from mid-April through May compared to the same period in the prior year. Not only that, but stay requests reached an all-time high in May with 61,738 total stay requests! Harvest Hosts is projecting a continued increase in stay requests throughout 2025’s peak travel season.RVers are hitting the road more than ever and embracing exciting RV travel experiences. Harvest Hosts Members are enjoying their stays at 9,000 host locations, which include working farms, family-owned wineries, craft breweries, museums, and other small business locations across North America. Industry data suggests an increased interest in road travel this year, but that’s not the only reason Harvest Hosts is seeing this rate of growth. Recent product updates have made a big difference. This includes the new Campground Partners Program , which allows Members to access discounts and perks at over 1,300 campgrounds directly from their map. Additionally, 60% of Host locations have chosen to offer at least one extra night to Harvest Hosts Members, and 25% of Host locations now offer electric hookups.“2025 is shaping up to be our biggest year yet,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “We’re seeing more people than ever embrace the RV lifestyle and take advantage of the incredible experiences our Hosts offer. Throughout the past year, a lot of our Hosts have become more able to meet RVers’ travel needs by offering hookups or extra nights, which has made a big impact.”This surge in travel reflects a larger trend in the RV community, where flexibility, accessibility, and experience are key priorities. Harvest Hosts continues to meet that demand by curating exceptional stays that support small businesses and provide RVers with memorable, one-of-a-kind journeys.For more information about becoming a member or host, visit www.harvesthosts.com About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.