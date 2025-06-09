DPH Encourages Men to Focus on Health During Men’s Health Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is observing National Men’s Health Week (June 9-15). The agency is encouraging men to take action to prevent health problems, including getting early health screenings that detect preventable diseases. Concluding on Father’s Day each year, Men’s Health Week is part of International Men’s Health Month.

“As we approach Father’s Day, men’s Health Week is a great time for men to kickstart a healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “I urge all men in our state to take on new healthy habits this month, such as eating right and exercising. Be a champion for men’s health by encouraging those in your lives to do the same, whether they’re your family, friends, coworkers or members of your community.”

According to data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

14.7% of men in the U.S. are in fair or poor health

Only 28.3% of men meet the recommended amount of physical activity for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities

41.6% of men ages 20 and up are considered obese

DPH recommends the following healthy choices during Men’s Health Month:

Get moving! You should aim to get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, such as 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week.

If you use tobacco, quit! Quitting even after many years of tobacco use can benefit your health. Get free help from the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW). This service is free and confidential. In addition, if you drink alcohol, do so in moderation.

Get your annual checkup this June and stick with it every year.

Learn more about hereditary health issues. Do chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease run in your family?

If you have smoked or are currently smoking, talk to your provider about lung cancer screening.

If you are over 55 years old, get screened for prostate cancer.

Get screened for colorectal cancer soon after turning 45.

Know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and stroke, as diseases of the heart are the leading cause of death in men in South Carolina.

Your mental health is just as important as physical. Reduce stress where possible, and recognize the signs of anxiety and depression.

Because cancer and other health issues often disproportionately impact non-Hispanic Black men, DPH especially encourages them to stay up to date on screenings and doctors visits as part of the agency’s efforts to eliminate health disparities.

“It’s important to remember that if something doesn’t feel right, you should go to your doctor,” Simmer said. “Immediate attention and early diagnosis are key in treating many illnesses. That’s why it’s critical that you report health issues you’re experiencing, whether they be mental or physical.”

Visit the Men’s Health Network website for more health tips and to learn more about Men’s Health Week.

