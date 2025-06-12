Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,535 in the last 365 days.

Appraisal Institute Launches New Online Seminar: Appraising Restaurants

Appraisal Institute

Online seminar addresses valuation risks in one of the most volatile commercial real estate sectors

Restaurant properties are unlike any other asset class. This program is designed to help appraisers fully understand the risks and intricacies that can significantly affect value.”
— Brad Carter, MAI, Instructor, Author, Appraiser
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appraisal Institute today announced the launch of its newest on-demand seminar, Appraising Restaurants, offering experienced valuation professionals specialized tools to tackle the complexities of restaurant property appraisal.

Led by nationally recognized appraiser and former restaurant owner Bradley R. Carter, MAI, the 7-hour program draws from the award-winning Appraisal Institute text A Guide to Appraising Restaurants, which Carter co-authored. The seminar explores valuation strategies for standalone restaurants, franchise operations, and other food-service properties—highlighting key market drivers, industry-specific risk factors, and real-world case studies.

The course is especially valuable for appraisers working with going concern properties, where the challenge lies in properly allocating value among real estate, personal property, and intangible business assets. Understanding these distinctions is essential for developing credible, defensible valuations that meet both client and regulatory expectations.

“Restaurant properties are unlike any other asset class,” said Carter. “This program helps appraisers understand the risks and intricacies that can significantly affect value.”

Appraising Restaurants is now available through the Appraisal Institute’s online education platform:
appraisalinstitute.org/education/search/appraising-restaurants/524958

Bill Garber
Appraisal Institute
+1 312-335-4431
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Appraisal Institute Launches New Online Seminar: Appraising Restaurants

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more