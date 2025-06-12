Appraisal Institute Launches New Online Seminar: Appraising Restaurants

Appraisal Institute

Online seminar addresses valuation risks in one of the most volatile commercial real estate sectors

Restaurant properties are unlike any other asset class. This program is designed to help appraisers fully understand the risks and intricacies that can significantly affect value.” — Brad Carter, MAI, Instructor, Author, Appraiser

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute today announced the launch of its newest on-demand seminar, Appraising Restaurants, offering experienced valuation professionals specialized tools to tackle the complexities of restaurant property appraisal.Led by nationally recognized appraiser and former restaurant owner Bradley R. Carter, MAI, the 7-hour program draws from the award-winning Appraisal Institute text A Guide to Appraising Restaurants, which Carter co-authored. The seminar explores valuation strategies for standalone restaurants, franchise operations, and other food-service properties—highlighting key market drivers, industry-specific risk factors, and real-world case studies.The course is especially valuable for appraisers working with going concern properties, where the challenge lies in properly allocating value among real estate, personal property, and intangible business assets. Understanding these distinctions is essential for developing credible, defensible valuations that meet both client and regulatory expectations.“Restaurant properties are unlike any other asset class,” said Carter. “This program helps appraisers understand the risks and intricacies that can significantly affect value.”Appraising Restaurants is now available through the Appraisal Institute’s online education platform:appraisalinstitute.org/education/search/appraising-restaurants/524958

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.