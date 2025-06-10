SplintFab and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Custom Made Orthotics for VA, DoD

Together, we aim to improve mobility and independence for our veterans, ensuring they receive the support they deserve.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and SplintFab LLC, a leading fabricator of custom-made orthotics / prosthetics, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as SplintFab’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.SplintFab, LLC fabricates custom traditional AFO’s, Articulated AFO’s, Crow Walker Boots, Richie Style AFO’s, SMO’s, and KAFO’s.As SplintFab’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. SplintFab is available on GSA MAS. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.We're proud to partner with SplintFab to provide custom orthotics and prosthetics for our disabled veterans. This collaboration enhances our commitment to delivering the highest quality solutions to those who have bravely served our nation. Together, we aim to improve mobility and independence for our veterans, ensuring they receive the support they deserve.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.We are excited about this new opportunity to partner with Chris and everyone at LGS. Our philosophy here at SplintFab is to create synergy between us and our customers, which ultimately leads to successful patient outcomes. With over 30 years of experience in the orthotic and prosthetic space and helping thousands of patients, we know partnerships mean everything. That being said, we knew partnering with LGS would help create the same synergies in the public sector. Marc Mahler, CTO, Founder of SplintFab, LLC.About SplintFabWe are a custom orthotic and prosthetic fabricator based out of Phoenix, AZ. The company was founded by Marc and Max, both combined have over 30 years’ experience in the Orthotic and Prosthetic space. Marc is the head technician at SplintFab, he started his career when he graduated from George Brown College of Orthotic and Prosthetic Technician program. Then later starting and building multiple different orthotic and prosthetic labs. Max on the other hand started in the orthotic and prosthetic industry after graduating from college on an athletic scholarship. After meeting each other in the industry, Max and Marc realized that there was a lack of communication between central fabricators and clinicians. The company was built upon solving this problem, by making sure that every product that gets built has been discussed between both parties. Which ultimately leads to successful patient outcomes.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

