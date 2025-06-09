Gauteng Provincial Legislature conducts post-legislative oversight at Westonaria EMS, 10 Jun

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s (GPL) Standing Committee on Scrutiny of Subordinate Legislation (CSSL), chaired by Honourable Matshidiso Mfikoe, will conduct a post-legislative oversight visit at Westonaria (Westrand) EMS on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

This follows the Committee’s recent approval of the Gauteng Department of Health’s amended Regulations on the Revision of the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule (UPFS) relating to Ambulances tabled on 22 May 2025. This will be the second post-legislative oversight visit, following the one conducted on 30 May at Germiston EMS.

The Committee’s approval aligns with Section 4(9)(b) of the Gauteng Scrutiny of Subordinate Legislation Act 5 of 2008 (as amended). The revised UPFS introduces an annual fee increment of 4.3%, ensuring sustainability while safeguarding access to healthcare for indigent patients, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The key objectives of the oversight visit are to assess implementation of the UPFS amendments at the Westonaria EMS as well as to engage with stakeholders to evaluate compliance and service delivery.

The Committee will conclude the day with a committee meeting.

The post-legislative scrutiny will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Venue: Westonaria (Westrand) EMS (24 Van Der Bijl Street)

Time: 10h00

Followed by a committee meeting:

Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Venue: Silverstar Hotel

Time: 14h00

Enquiries:

Mrs Tshadi Mashifane

Committee Coordinator

Cell: 083 445 8181

