ISSQUARED Launches 'ISSQUARED Connect' — A Unified Solution Portal for Seamless Service Delivery and Customer Engagement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISSQUARED Inc. Launches “ ISSQUARED Connect ” — A Unified Solution Portal for Seamless Service Delivery and Customer EngagementISSQUAREDInc., a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions and managed services, proudly announces the launch of ISSQUARED Connect, a single, and personalized solution portal that integrates ISSQUARED products, managed services, customer training resources, and the ISSQUARED Marketplace into a unified experience.ISSQUARED Connect is more than just a portal — it is a strategic leap toward how customers interact with ISSQUARED’s portfolio of solutions. As businesses continue to demand efficiency, visibility, and centralized control, ISSQUARED Connect addresses this need by offering a secure, intuitive, and personalized platform that makes it a one-stop portal for all things ISSQUARED.“Our goal with ISSQUARED Connect is to simplify service delivery, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency for our customers,” said Bala Ramaiah, CEO of ISSQUAREDInc. “This unified solution portal is designed to empower organizations with real-time access to the tools and data processing they need, to succeed in this highly evolving and fast-paced digital world.”“ISSQUARED Connect reflects our ongoing commitment to customer-centric innovation,” added Bala. “It is not just a portal - it’s a strategic move aimed at delivering greater value by bringing all of our offerings under one unified digital ecosystem.Key Features of ISSQUARED Connect: Simplifies access to the ISSQUAREDproducts and services Enhances operational collaboration and service delivery Delivers seamless service experiences with intuitive interface Supports secure and scalable growth with the ISSQUARED offerings Streamlines procurement of the ISSQUAREDand partner software, hardware products, and licenses Offers on-demand customer trainingWhat Customers Can Expect:Personalized ExperienceISSQUARED Connect delivers a personalized experience by presenting only the services relevant to each customer’s subscription. From managing support operations via Fabulix Service Manager (FSM), real-time IT infrastructure monitoring with StarWATCH, and automated certificate lifecycle management through PkeyFx, to robust data protection enabled by Fabulix Backup & DR—the platform consolidates essential capabilities into a single interface. It also supports comprehensive identity and access governance through ORSUS Lifecycle Manager (OLM) and External Identity Access and Governance (EIAG).Further enhancing value, ISSQUARED Connect includes an on-demand training portal to support continuous learning and customer enablement, in combination with seamless access to the ISSQUARED Marketplace for streamlined procurement of the ISSQUAREDand partner software, hardware, and licenses.________________________________________About ISSQUARED, Inc.ISSQUAREDis a leading IT and IT Security Products and Solutions Provider, with an established presence delivering multi-million-dollar Cyber Security, Cloud Infrastructure, and Managed Services solutions to hundreds of customers, including Fortune 500 companies. Our very company name underscores our belief in our core competencies of IT Security (IS), strengthened by Infrastructure Solutions (IS), to forge the greatest value our clientele (IS^2), represented as ISSQUARED. ISSQUAREDis headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles area, with prominent clients supported through various U.S. and global office locations. ISSQUARED Inc.’s Engineering & Security Operations are based in Chardon, Ohio.For more information, please visit www.issquaredinc.com Media Contact: suchinth@issquaredinc.comSuchinth KumarISSQUARED Inc+1 805-371-0585suchinth@issquaredinc.comVisit us on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/issquaredinc/

