ISSQUARED Inc. Launches New Fabulix Backup And DR Solution

ISSQUARED Inc. launches hybrid, appliance-based solution for comprehensive data backup, near real-time replication, and seamless disaster recovery capabilities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --In a major product announcement today, ISSQUARED Inc. is introducing the Fabulix Backup and DR product line with an aim to simplify, as well as accelerate, deployment of integrated data protection solutions."We are very excited to bring this product to market to help customers simplify the complexity associated with many data protection solutions today,” says Bala Ramaiah, Founder & CEO of ISSQUARED Inc. “At ISSQUARED, we have a team of seasoned practitioners who understand first-hand the specific pain points enterprise IT faces and has designed a solution that delivers an efficient and cost-effective way to manage modern data challenges.”Why It Matters:As technology evolves at an extraordinary pace, ensuring data integrity has become a foundation for businesses striving to maintain seamless operations and preserve organizational resilience in the face of both modern and traditional disruptions and challenges.What is Does:The Fabulix Backup & DR solution is designed to provide end-to-end data protection for businesses of all sizes. This hybrid, appliance-based solution ensures comprehensive data backup, near real-time replication, and seamless disaster recovery capabilities.The solution offers a flexible, scalable, and cost-effective backup solution with seamless cloud integration and robust ransomware protection. it simplifies data management across physical, virtual, and cloud environments through centralized monitoring and automated disaster recovery. With built-in deduplication, customers can reduce storage costs, enhance efficiency, and ensure fast recovery from disruptions—empowering your organization to manage modern data challenges with confidence.“The market is lacking a simplified, fully integrated solution that can accelerate customers’ ability to execute on and build a strong data protection and business resilience posture,” says Taha Mughir, Vice President of Engineering & Hardware Products. “This is an exciting product in a domain where demand is surging and provides customers a platform for simplified execution & acceleration to attain business resiliency. We expect significant customer adoption & engagement on this product line”, added Taha.Key features:• Hybrid appliance-based solution - Combines onsite backups with near real-time replication to ISSQUARED Fabulix Fabric offering full disaster recovery readiness.• High Availability - In case of a disruption, Fabulix Backup and DR ensure your systems can continue operating with minimal downtime.• Cloud Integration - Provides flexible deployment options across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.• Top of the line, customizable Restore options - Recover specific files, Virtual Disk, or entire virtual machines (VMs) instantly.Taha Mughir spearheaded the go-to-market strategy and product development, in collaboration with John Charles, SVP & Chief Technology Officer of ISSQUARED Inc. A series of webinars and events showcasing the new product line are planned for later this year and Q1 2025.About ISSQUARED, INC.ISSQUAREDis a leading IT and IT Security Products and Solutions Provider, with an established presence delivering multi-million-dollar Cyber Security, Cloud Infrastructure, and Managed Services solutions to hundreds of customers, including Fortune 500 companies. Our very company name underscores our belief in our core competencies of IT Security (IS), strengthened by Infrastructure Solutions (IS), to forge the greatest value our clientele (IS^2), represented as ISSQUARED. ISSQUAREDis headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles area, with prominent clients supported through various U.S. and global office locations. ISSQUARED Inc.’s Engineering & Security Operations are based in Chardon, Ohio.For more information, please visit www.fabulix.com Media Contact: suchinth@issquaredinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.