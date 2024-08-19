ISSQUARED Inc. launches the PkeyFx product line for comprehensive & integrated management of digital certificates

ISSQUARED Inc. is introducing the PkeyFx product line – with an aim to simplify as well as accelerate deployment of certificate management for organizations.

UNITED STATES, August 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISSQUARED Inc. launches the PkeyFx product line for comprehensive & integrated management of digital certificatesIn a major product announcement today, ISSQUARED Inc. is introducing the PkeyFx product line – with an aim to simplify as well as accelerate deployment of certificate management for organizations.“This launch is a major milestone in ISSQUARED’s product roadmap and demonstrates execution on our laser focused mission to simplify complexity. This product is a direct reflection of our product philosophy that has its roots in decades’ worth of experience that helps identify unique and specific pain points in enterprise IT infrastructure” says Bala Ramaiah, Founder & CEO of ISSQUARED Inc. “Customers know when a product is created by practitioners that understand and live through the same real world situations” added Ramaiah.PkeyFx offers a comprehensive solution for managing digital certificates through robust automation and seamless integration. Designed to streamline the entire certificate lifecycle, PkeyFx automates critical processes significantly reducing the risk of human error and ensuring continuous compliance with security standards. The platform integrates effortlessly with existing IT infrastructures, including identity and access management (IAM) systems, providing a unified and secure approach to certificate management.Taha Mughir, Vice President of Engineering & Hardware Products, who joined ISSQUARED Inc earlier this year, spearheaded the go-to-market strategy and product development, in collaboration with John Charles, SVP & Chief Technology Officer. “It is exciting to bring such a differentiated product to market, and is only possible due to ISSQUARED’s deep domain expertise in this space. ISSQUARED’s dynamic and nimble culture allowed for an accelerated product development roadmap” says Taha Mughir. Taha brings a wealth of go-to-market experience, having spent decades at Intel Corporation prior to ISSQUARED Inc.PkeyFx Certificate Lifecycle solution offers integrated hardware appliances designed to secure Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) environments, providing a complete Certificate Lifecycle management solution within a simplified form factor. This comprehensive family of hardware includes Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) for managing digital certificates and cryptographic keys.The PkeyFx Certificate Authority Manager empowers creation and management of private Certificate Authorities (CAs), including root and intermediate CAs. With PkeyFx, you can efficiently oversee the entire lifecycle of your CAs and securely manage the associated private keys using our dedicated hardware appliance and integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM).The PkeyFx hardware is available in two models to choose from - PkeyFx Standard Model, ideal for small to medium businesses and the PkeyFx Enhanced Enterprise Model, ideal for large enterprises.Customer and channel partner training along with marketing events and customer adoption plans are slated for rollout over the next few months.“This is an exciting product that goes straight to the point in providing a platform for extremely specific solutions that customers will appreciate. It is not often that a company has such a unique product, and we expect significant customer and channel adoption” added Bala Ramiah, Founder & CEO.About ISSQUARED, INC.ISSQUAREDis a leading IT and IT Security Products and Solutions Provider, with an established presence delivering multi-million-dollar Cyber Security, Cloud Infrastructure, and Managed Services solutions to hundreds of customers, including Fortune 500 companies. Our very company name underscores our belief in our core competencies of IT Security (IS), strengthened by Infrastructure Solutions (IS), to forge the greatest value our clientele (IS^2), represented as ISSQUARED. ISSQUAREDis headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles area, with prominent clients supported through various U.S. and global office locations. ISSQUARED Inc.’s Engineering & Security Operations are based in Chardon, Ohio.For more information, please visit www.pkeyfx.com Media Contact: suchinth@issquaredinc.comSuchinth KumarISSQUARED Inc+1 805-371-0585suchinth@issquaredinc.comVisit us on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/issquaredinc/