MAKE Wellness Releases 2025 Future of Health and Wellness Report

Health and wellness brand offers an achievable framework for making America healthier.

‍The report emphasizes that the best path forward is integrative—embracing both modern science and traditional modalities, a thoughtful blend of the two that treats the whole person.” — Robert Finigan, CMO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKE Wellness, a health and wellness brand, has released its 2025 “Future of Health and Wellness" Report, based on current consumer trends and its own findings, focusing on personalization and customization enabled by AI.The report comes at a time when overall health quality of Americans is on the decline; while, simultaneously, innovative wellness techniques and AI-driven interventions are on the rise. As of November 2024, the World Economic Forum reported that venture capital investments in AI-driven health solutions reached $11B with “additional funding from institutional investors and other organizations across the hulking $4.5 trillion US healthcare market.” This seeming “health gap” is the key focus of the report, offering consumers a framework for a more holistic approach rather than isolating specific aspects of health.Other key data points that provide a foundational framework for the report include:According to America’s Health Rankings Annual 2024 Report, mental distress-induced deaths have increased at alarming rates, in some states as much as 224% over the last decade.The above annual report also shows drug-related overdoses have increased 161% between 2010 and 2022, from 12.4 to 32.5 deaths per 100,000, and they continue to rise year-over-year.In 2024, McKinsey & Company released their “Future of Wellness” survey that reported “approximately 20 percent of consumers in the United Kingdom and the United States and 30 percent in China look for personalized products and services that use biometric data to provide recommendations. ”According to the McKinsey report, “roughly eighty-two percent of US consumers now consider wellness a top or important priority in their everyday lives, which is similar to what consumers in the United Kingdom and China report (73 percent and 87 percent, respectively).”In its report, MAKE Wellness makes a case for consumers to focus on two key areas, driven by both technology and behavior change. The company has been developing and manufacturing advanced science-backed peptide solutions and believes that these tiny signaling molecules hold the key to support overall well-being that can impact wellbeing.This powerful combination of technology, behavior change, and naturally-derived products, has the potential to move the needle in a positive direction—and offers a new way of thinking about individual health. A web-based version of the report is available here . This is a free report, and suitable for consumers, health providers, and wellness experts alike.About MAKE WellnessMAKE Wellness is a next-generation health and wellness company. Co-founded by longtime colleagues Justin Prince (Founder), Justin Serra (CEO), Robert Finigan (CMO), and Truman Hunt (Executive Chairman) the company is combining the rigor of advanced scientific research with the purity of natural ingredients, delivering targeted dietary and nutritional solutions for optimal health, performance, and vitality. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation, MAKE Wellness is creating a new category and revolutionizing personalized wellness, inspiring a global community to live healthier, more empowered lives.For more information, visit MakeWellness.com

Dr. Mark Bartlett speaks about Precision Peptides

