Lions Tigers & Bears Assist in Transfer of Exotic Animals from Unpermitted Facility in California

Lions Tigers & Bears receive a leopard and liger from unpermitted facility with state help.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lions Tigers & Bears recently assisted in the transfer of two exotic animals from an unpermitted facility in Southern California, working in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The animals, a male leopard and a female liger, were evaluated on-site by our expert veterinary team before being safely transported to our sanctuary.Now under our care, both animals will receive ongoing medical attention and individualized support as they begin their new chapter at Lions Tigers & Bears. They will live out their lives in a safe, enriching environment tailored to meet their physical and emotional needs.As this is part of an active and ongoing situation, we are limited in the details we can publicly share. Additionally, certain protections are in place to ensure the safety of the animals and to maintain the integrity of future proceedings. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we continue our work behind the scenes.We would also like to thank the previous facility’s owners for their cooperation throughout this process.Transitions like these are often complex and come with significant financial responsibility. From transport and medical care to lifetime support, Lions Tigers & Bears takes on the full financial responsibility to give these animals a second chance. Your generosity is what makes this work possible.Please consider donating today. www.lionstigersandbears.org Thank you for standing with us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.