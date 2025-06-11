TraknProtect Announces Game-Changing Integration for Hotel Guest Experience on LG Hotel TVs

Smart room technology leader brings safety and service solutions directly to in-room televisions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leader in innovative location-based technology solutions for the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce an exciting new integration with LG Electronics that will bring its award-winning safety and service platform directly to LG hotel televisions and set-top boxes in hotel guest rooms. This collaboration allows hotels to offer an enhanced guest experience while prioritizing safety and ease of communication.

The integration will allow hotels to instantly alert hotel security in emergency situations without the need to add any additional hardware, incur installation costs or take rooms out of circulation for the installation to be completed resulting in a swift, efficient, and cost-effective way to enhance safety measures. Whether it's a medical emergency, or simply a safety concern, employees can press their safety button to immediately notify hotel security, activating a real-time response.

“This new integration takes hotel safety to the next level,” said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. “By seamlessly connecting with LG’s state-of-the-art technology, we’re empowering hotels to not only meet safety regulations but also enhancing employee safety. This isn't just a tech upgrade – it's transforming the industry by leveraging what’s in every guest room – a TV."

Hotels are increasingly looking for ways to combine convenience with safety, and TraknProtect’s collaboration with LG hotel TVs and set-top boxes offers just that. The integration also provides hotel management teams with real-time monitoring and management capabilities, helping them respond to any situations swiftly and effectively. The safety system is easily adaptable to different hotel sizes and types, whether it’s a luxury resort or a midscale chain, ensuring that every guest, regardless of where they stay, receives top-tier protection.

"At LG, we're always looking for ways to make our hospitality solutions more valuable," said Jake Benner, Senior Director of Hospitality at LG Electronics USA "By utilizing the embedded IoT capabilities within LG’s Hospitality TVs, TraknProtect will be able to enhance their location awareness without additional hardware. We're not just making TVs smarter – we're helping hotels make their guest rooms even smarter and speeding up IoT deployments”.

About TraknProtect TraknProtect is the leading provider of location-based solutions for the hospitality industry, offering safety devices, asset tracking, and analytics platforms that help hotels enhance operational efficiency and guest satisfaction while maintaining the highest standards of employee and guest safety.

