Workforce Career Center Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Atlanta Campus, Revolutionizing Trade Education

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workforce Career Center (WCC), a nationally recognized leader in trade and career education, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art campus in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for August 2, 2025. This new facility is poised to transform workforce development in the region by providing hands-on training in high-demand, recession-proof industries.Founded by serial entrepreneur and visionary Marion Skinner, WCC is built on the belief that education should be accessible, applicable, and life-changing. Mr. Skinner's journey to establish the Atlanta campus began in October 2024, with the securing of the building in May 2025. Within months, WCC had already established significant partnerships with key organizations, including Microsoft, the Department of Labor, and Georgia Workforce, demonstrating a strong commitment to industry collaboration and student success."WCC is Empowering Atlanta's workforce with real skills, jobs, and opportunities and Empowering Communities through Trade and Career Education," says founder Marion Skinner. "We are dedicated to providing our students with the practical experience and industry connections they need to thrive in today's job market, all while minimizing financial barriers."The new Atlanta campus will offer immersive classroom environments that closely replicate real-world settings, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience. WCC's curriculum is designed in partnership with local companies and organizations to ensure it directly addresses the hiring needs of the community. This collaborative approach facilitates job placements and apprenticeships, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for immediate career opportunities.The Atlanta campus will feature a wide array of high-demand programs, including:Teacher's AideFiber Optics TechnicianHospitalityPatient Care TechEmergency Medical TechnicianRadio, Television, & FilmMedical Records SpecialistInsurance Sales AgentLogistics/DispatchingCulinaryEntrepreneurshipPhlebotomyGraphic/Fashion/Set DesignConstructionIn addition to these comprehensive programs, WCC Atlanta will offer integrated GED prep and onsite State testing, providing a holistic approach to education and career readiness. WCC is committed to making education accessible by offering training incentives, grant programs, and subsidies, enabling students to pursue their career goals with zero debt.The Workforce Career Center is where education meets opportunity. The Atlanta campus is set to become a vital resource for individuals seeking to build rewarding careers and for employers looking for skilled and prepared professionals.For more information about Workforce Career Center and the new Atlanta campus, please visit workforcecareers.com About Workforce Career Center:Workforce Career Center (WCC) is a nationally recognized trade school providing hands-on training and career development in high-demand industries. Focusing on recession-proof fields, zero-debt education, and job placement, WCC is revolutionizing how individuals build successful careers and empowering communities through accessible and applicable trade education.

