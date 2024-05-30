Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,776 in the last 365 days.

New Hollywood Cinema Holds Red Carpet Screening of "Intrusive" in Atlanta

Join the Cast of New Hollywood Cinema's film "INTRUSIVE" for an Exclusive Red Carpet Screening in Atlanta

Join the Cast of New Hollywood Cinema's film "INTRUSIVE" for an Exclusive Red Carpet Screening in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning directors AK Reed and Duece King of New Hollywood Cinema will host an exclusive red-carpet screening of their latest film "Intrusive" on Saturday, June 1 at Look Dine-In Cinemas-Brookhaven in Atlanta. The cast, crew, and Atlanta entertainment industry tastemakers will be in attendance for the film's premiere. The exclusive screening will be shown in two theaters and begins at 5 p.m. with the arrival of cast members and celebrity guests on the red carpet, followed by showtimes at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Following the premiere, the directors and cast will host a Q&A session giving insights on the making of the film. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.IntrusiveTheMovie.com or in person at the box office.

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Look Dine-In Cinemas- Brookhaven (1004 Town Boulevard Atlanta, GA 30319)

Red Carpet- 5:00 PM

Showtime- 6:00 PM & 6:15 PM

Tickets: www.IntrusiveTheMovie.com

About INTRUSIVE

INTRUSIVE follows Darrius, a man entangled in a web of desire and secrecy. When he succumbs to temptation with his wife’s friend Princess, the consequences unfold unexpectedly. As Darrius wrestles with guilt, loyalty, and the complexities of protecting his relationship, he is forced to confront the dilemmas that arise from a single night of passion. Princess becomes increasingly obsessed with him, determined to sabotage the marriage and make Darrius hers. Darrius must navigate this dangerous situation and decide whether to come clean to Michelle or keep Princess a secret and risk losing his wife forever.

About New Hollywood Cinema

Reed/King Entertainment is an independent film company dedicated to producing compelling urban films and psychological thrillers that captivate audiences. Directors AK Reed and Dyece King started the company with a bold vision to create thought-provoking stories that explore the complexities of human nature within urban settings. Their films delve deep into the details of city life, portraying a diverse set of characters that resonate with authenticity. Specializing in crime dramas and psychological thrillers, they thrive on crafting suspenseful stories that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Their films explore the darker corners of the human psyche, blending tension with suspenseful storytelling to deliver an unforgettable experience onscreen.

Tia Culver
Tia Culver PR
+1 770-896-5685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

INTRUSIVE | Official Trailer | 2024

You just read:

New Hollywood Cinema Holds Red Carpet Screening of "Intrusive" in Atlanta

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more