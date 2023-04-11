New Sitcom The Urbans Now on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and Coming Soon to FilmRise and BounceTV

New Sitcom The Urbans is Now on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and Coming Soon to FilmRise and BounceTV
ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta's hottest sitcom, from Green Company Pictures, The Urbans, is now available on TUBI, Amazon Prime Video, and will be coming soon to BounceTV, FilmRise, and more. The Urbans_ stars Rodney Perry, Clifton Powell, Tyler Craig, Bern Nadette Stanis and features a special guest appearance by Donnell Rawlings.
Written, produced, and directed by twins, the Green brothers, The Urbans' storyline mirrors their lives as business owners. The main character, J. Whitman (R. Saeed Green) is a successful upholstery shop owner on Urban Avenue, who although successful, is just as flawed as everyone else around him. Viewers get to experience Whitman’s everyday life, as he navigates a world full of humorously quirky characters.
"We are thrilled our new comedy is going from festivals to living rooms," said co-creator Rasheed Green. "Audiences can expect a comedy with a unique and humorous perceptive."
FilmRise recently acquired streaming rights to content from their distributor Urban Home Entertainment. The deal gives FilmRise AVOD and FAST rights for its apps and FAST channels in the United States and Canada. The Urbans is now available for streaming on TUBI and Amazon Prime Video.
ABOUT THE GREEN BROTHERS:
In 2006, Rasheed and Saeed Green – who are also identical twins - contracted a filmmaker they knew to shoot a music video for a recording artist they worked with. Intrigued by the videography, they decided to spice up the look and feel of the video; and from there…they knew. Motivated by this experience, the brothers began formulating movie ideas and scripts, and soon after, decided to invest in digital production equipment and other sophisticated editing software. They named their new venture Green Company Pictures.
Eventually, their writing and directing skills garnered the attention of Urban Home Entertainment, a locally-based distribution company that boasts titles by worldwide figures such as Tyler Perry, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, and Ron White to name a few. From there, a partnership was formed. Behind the scenes, the brothers are currently developing several scripts which they cannot wait to share with their viewers; some being surprisingly autonomous from the realms of comedy.
