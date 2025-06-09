The Recovery Team - New Jersey Opens New Facility to Expand Access to Addiction Treatment

The Recovery Team- New Jersey The Recovery Team - New Jersey Aerial View

New Mountainside facility offers substance use treatment, including partial hospitalization and outpatient services in the tri-state area.

This opening represents our commitment to meeting the growing need for compassionate, clinically sound addiction and mental health care in the region.” — Dr. Sal Raichbach, chief clinical officer at The Recovery Team - New Jersey

UNION, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Recovery Team - New Jersey opens its doors today, expanding access for individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in Mountainside, New Jersey. The Recovery Team - New Jersey offers partial hospitalization , intensive outpatient, and outpatient programs in a structured, supportive setting. The partial hospitalization program is in a 45-bed, state-of-the-art facility.“This opening represents our commitment to meeting the growing need for compassionate, clinically sound addiction and mental health care in the region,” said Dr. Sal Raichbach, chief clinical officer at Haven Health Management. “It’s about addressing the root cause, not just treating the symptoms.”The focus is on building a solid foundation for long-term wellness, supported by evidence-based therapies, trauma-informed care, and personalized treatment planning.Integrated Treatment for Addiction and Co-Occurring DisordersThe Recovery Team’s comprehensive program empowers individuals through evidence-based therapies and whole-person support. Services include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), motivational interviewing, psychoeducation, family therapy, codependency counseling and trauma-focused modalities.Programming includes relapse prevention and aftercare planning. The 12-step model is integrated into treatment to support ongoing personal growth and accountability.Each aspect of the program is designed to treat both the substance use disorder and the underlying emotional or psychological issues that often accompany it.“We’re honored to bring these life-changing services to our community,” said Donny Martinelli, Executive Director of The Recovery Team – New Jersey. “We combine evidence-based clinical care with a warm, welcoming environment.”About The Recovery Team - New JerseyThe Recovery Team – New Jersey, a division of Haven Health Management, is committed to expanding access to recovery and relapse prevention resources across the tri-state area. The center specializes in partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient programs and ongoing recovery support long after treatment ends.The program is accredited by the Joint Commission and certified by LegitScript. The Recovery Team - New Jersey is located at 1450 U.S. Highway 22, Mountainside, NJ 07092.

