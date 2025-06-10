Celerity Discovery Receives New State and Municipal Procurement Award from Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA)

Celerity Discovery receives national procurement contract award from Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA) for eDiscovery / litigation support services

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celerity Discovery, an agile legal services provider of eDiscovery , multi-language litigation, data analysis, expert witness and incident response services to government agencies, announces the receipt of a new national procurement contract award from Purchasing Cooperative of America ( PCA ) for state and municipal eDiscovery and digital litigation services in all 50 states.The Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA) procurement award enables Celerity Discovery to expand its eDiscovery and digital litigation services with Attorney General offices and municipal legal departments seeking to maximize and optimize their return on digital litigation investment. The Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA) is a national purchasing cooperative with legally procured contracts available for public entities in all 50 States.Complementing existing state and local procurement provisions, the PCA procurement award further empowers state Attorney General offices and government legal departments with a vetted procurement tool to help expedite, acquire and engage eDiscovery and digital litigation services as projects evolve. The PCA award enables government clients to immediately and easily purchase eDiscovery and digital litigation services at no additional cost or markup.Joe Sciarrotta, General Counsel and Vice President at Celerity Discovery states, “Celerity Discovery professionals have continuously merged law and technology for 20+ years to help state Attorney General offices and other government legal departments optimize complex, high-profile legal matters. The new PCA contract award is another important procurement tool that will help Attorney General offices and other government legal departments rapidly retain Celerity Discovery services as needed.”PCA Contract Manager Shannon Fultz adds, “The Purchasing Cooperative of America provides government agencies with immediate procurement and quick access to an approved eDiscovery vendor adhering to our organization’s high standards of excellence providing quantifiable cost savings for all members. We are excited to add Celerity Discovery to our outstanding list of awarded contractors.”If you are interested in contracting with Celerity Discovery and utilizing its competitive PCA contract, please contact Joe Sciarrotta at jsciarrotta@celeritydiscovery.com.ABOUT CELERITY DISCOVERYA subsidiary of parent company Celerity, Celerity Discovery provides advanced eDiscovery, multi-language litigation, data analysis, expert witness and incident response services to law firms, corporations and government agencies seeking to optimize matter results. Blending extensive experience managing matters across all phases of the EDRM (Electronic Discovery Reference Model), Celerity Discovery helps clients convert raw data into actionable intelligence to optimize a rapid and cost effective resolution of cases.With deep roots in complex data analysis, Celerity Discovery legal services practitioners are proven experts in providing clients with advanced solutions from forensics to final production, expert testimony and beyond.ABOUT CELERITYCelerity is an agile risk optimization company that helps clients convert complex data into precision, actionable intelligence to mitigate risk, optimize assets and maximize project results. Blending extensive client experience with deep vendor-side acumen, Celerity data scientists orchestrate precision data analysis, strategic consulting, and project management services to solve complex challenges via acute listening, proactive thinking and relentless grit.Based in Walnut Creek, CA with remote offices nationwide, Celerity personnel perform a critical, leadership role as strategic liaisons between data, assets and the teams that make projects happen in the field.

