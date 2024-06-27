CELERITY CONSULTING GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW NAME, BRAND AND WEBSITES TO HELP UTILITY CLIENTS OPTIMIZE PROJECT OUTCOMES
Celerity Consulting Group announces newly enhanced name, brand and websites created to help clients optimize project outcomes and minimize risk
Celerity play an integral leadership, strategic and execution role, helping utilities prepare for the inevitable, prevent recurring incidents from happening and protect people and assets from danger.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celerity Consulting Group, an agile risk optimization company that helps public utility organizations convert complex data into actionable intelligence, announces the launch of the company’s newly enhanced name, brand and websites created to help clients optimize project outcomes and minimize risk.
— Benton Armstrong
Refined to better communicate the company’s core service offerings and unique differentiators, Celerity Consulting Group truncated its legacy name to “Celerity”, coupled with a new tagline “We empower power”. The newly branded name and accompanying tagline denote a potent blend of “swiftness and empowerment” working together to empower the people behind the power at public utility companies with the intelligence they need to maximize project results and minimize risk.
Designed in alignment with the company’s refined brand positioning, Celerity launched its new website to showcase the company’s core service offerings, teams and expertise. The new www.consultcelerity.com website provides visitors with valuable information segmented across (3) core service lines - Electric and Gas Utilities, Vegetation Management and Litigation Support, each focused on providing utility clients with succinct service information, case studies and forthcoming educational content in multiple formats.
In addition to the new corporate website, Celerity also launched an additional website for Clear Path Utility Solutions, the company’s Vegetation Management Division. The new Clear Path website showcases its construction management, vegetation management, emergency / non-emergency management, quality support and pre-inspections services and expertise designed specifically to help utility clients optimize project operations in the field.
Benton Armstrong, Celerity CEO, states, “Public utility companies are striving to meet increasing market demands for electricity, gas and alternative energy sources. Celerity is in a prime position to play an integral leadership, strategic and execution role, helping utilities prepare for the inevitable, prevent recurring incidents from happening and protect people and assets from danger. As tenured leaders in providing powerful risk optimization services for 20+ years, Celerity’s streamlined processes provide a proven blueprint that make projects succeed.”
Ryan Korpela, Clear Path President, adds, “Complementing Celerity’s core service offering, Clear Path plays an integral leadership role as strategic liaison between construction companies and arborists to ensure projects in the field are executed within time and budget parameters. Clear Path’s core Vegetation Management services blend industry-leading practices with innovative strategies to enhance utility operations and maximize results.”
Celerity will be launching a new Educational Content program comprised of valuable webinars, white papers, how-to guides and blog articles produced to help utility practitioners improve their overall acumen across a variety of valuable topics.
For additional information about Celerity, visit us at www.consultcelerity.com. To learn more about Clear Path, visit https://clearpathutilityconsulting.com/.
ABOUT CELERITY
Celerity is an agile risk optimization company that helps public utility organizations convert complex data into precision, actionable intelligence to mitigate risk, optimize assets and maximize project results. Blending extensive client experience with deep vendor-side acumen, Celerity data scientists orchestrate precision data analysis, strategic consulting, and project management services to solve complex energy challenges via acute listening, proactive thinking and relentless grit.
Based in Walnut Creek, CA with remote offices nationwide, Celerity energy engineers perform a critical, leadership role as strategic liaisons between data, assets and the teams that make projects happen in the field.
ABOUT CLEAR PATH
Operating as a subsidiary of parent company Celerity, Clear Path Utility Solutions provides world-class construction management, vegetation management, emergency / non-emergency management, quality support and pre-inspections services to utility companies in North America.
Clear Path Utility Solutions orchestrates a critical leadership role between construction companies and vegetation field services, providing advanced emergency and non-emergency response services to help utility companies assess, plan and execute vegetation projects in the field as they evolve.
