CELERITY DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES NEW MULTI-LANGUAGE LITIGATION SERVICES TO HELP CLIENTS OPTIMIZE CROSS-BORDER MATTERS

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celerity Discovery, an agile legal services provider of eDiscovery, multi-language litigation, data analysis, expert witness and incident response services to law firms, corporations and government agencies, announces the launch of its new Multi-Language Litigation Services (MLLS) division, using Reveal’s Brainspace and Linguistic Systems Inc. technology, to help clients optimize cross-border matters.Leveraging decades of multi-language and cross-cultural experience, Celerity Discovery’s new MLLS offering combines best-in-class technologies with field-tested workflows to help clients understand, simplify and expedite the MLLS process to ensure accurate, defensible results in legal and business contexts.Utilizing Technology-Assisted-Review (TAR) models such as Reveal’s Brainspace Continuous Multi-Modal Learning (CMML), Linguistic Systems Inc’s (LSI) AiTranslate Machine Translation (MT) and Generative IA Summarization and custom workflows to drive cost control and production defensibility in multi-language matters, Celerity Discovery continues to help clients successfully navigate discovery in multiple language cases across the globe.As the legal industry’s leading AI, analytics, and visualization technology, Reveal’s Brainspace helps identify key terms and phrases, recognize and search foreign languages, reduce document sets and improve the entire review process - dramatically increasing speed and improving efficiency. LSI AiTranslate provides customizable machine translation models that generate more accurate translations and when required, Relativity integrated post-MT human editing, human non-certified and certified translations by native language linguists.Damon Reissman, Celerity Discovery President, states, “With extensive global experience gained on the law firm and vendor sides of the eDiscovery world, our MLLS team provides advanced MLLS experience to help clients achieve accurate, defensible results in legal and business contexts. Coupled with our strategic partnership with Reveal and Linguistic Systems Inc, our team is fully equipped to maximize complex cross-border matters throughout all phases of the EDRM (Electronic Discovery Reference Model).”“Complementing Celerity Discovery’s agile service model, Reveal’s Brainspace solution delivers accurate results in an expeditious manner to help clients optimize communication, translation and interpretation in a legal context,” said Russell Sachs, Executive Vice President of Global Sales for Reveal. “We look forward to working together to help clients across the globe and continue to expand the possibilities of what our technology can achieve.”For additional information about Celerity Discovery and MLLS, visit us at www.celeritydiscovery.com ABOUT CELERITY DISCOVERYA subsidiary of parent company Celerity, Celerity Discovery provides advanced eDiscovery, multi-language litigation, data analysis, expert witness and incident response services to law firms, corporations and government agencies seeking to optimize matter results. Blending extensive experience managing matters across all phases of the EDRM (Electronic Discovery Reference Model), Celerity Discovery services help clients convert raw data into clean intelligence to optimize cases and mitigate risk.With deep roots in complex data analysis, Celerity Discovery legal services practitioners are proven experts in providing clients with advanced solutions from forensics to final production, expert testimony and beyond.ABOUT CELERITYCelerity is an agile risk optimization company that helps public utility organizations convert complex data into precision, actionable intelligence to mitigate risk, optimize assets and maximize project results. Blending extensive client experience with deep vendor-side acumen, Celerity data scientists orchestrate precision data analysis, strategic consulting, and project management services to solve complex energy challenges via acute listening, proactive thinking and relentless grit.Based in Walnut Creek, CA with remote offices nationwide, Celerity energy engineers perform a critical, leadership role as strategic liaisons between data, assets and the teams that make projects happen in the field.

