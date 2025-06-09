Zoe Moskowitz

The Wagner Law Group Grows its Los Angeles Office with Addition of Attorney Zoe Moskowitz

Zoe brings a depth and breadth of experience that we are confident will serve our clients well, and we are thrilled that she is joining us” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Zoe Moskowitz has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as Partner. “Zoe brings a depth and breadth of experience that we are confident will serve our clients well, and we are thrilled that she is joining us” says Ms. Wagner.Zoe Moskowitz has more than 20 years of experience representing pension and welfare benefit plans and their fiduciaries, with an emphasis on multiemployer plans. She has extensive experience advising trustees and administrators with respect to legal and administrative issues that affect employee benefit plans, including issues of plan design, interpretation and administration, tax qualification, fiduciary obligations, benefit claims and appeals, and compliance with federal and state laws affecting employee benefits plans, including ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code, HIPAA, the Pension Protection Act, the Affordable Care Act, and the No Surprises Act.Ms. Moskowitz has broad experience in the preparation of retirement and welfare benefit plan documents, summary plan descriptions, participant disclosures, and other communications. She has represented clients under audit by the Department of Labor and the IRS, and has successfully negotiated the correction of qualification failures under the IRS’s Voluntary Compliance Program.Prior to joining the Wagner Law Group, Ms. Moskowitz was a partner in a Los Angeles law firm. She also clerked for the Chief Judge of the Connecticut Appellate Court.The Wagner Law GroupEstablished in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 48 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

