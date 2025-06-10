Leadership Guru Anne Chow to Keynote 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications), the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that leadership guru Anne Chow, the former CEO of AT&T Business and the first woman of color CEO in AT&T’s 140+ year history, will keynote the opening general session at the 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. The conference takes place at the Marriott Marquis in New York on Oct. 21-22.“Anne Chow is the perfect voice to help us thread what’s critical in this moment: courage, clarity, and the conviction to lead bigger,” said NAMIC’s Chief of Strategy and Programs, Anne-Marie Burton. “Her story, her strategies, and her spirit are a masterclass in how inclusive leadership transforms people and entire industries. Chow’s passion for advancing future leaders across all generations makes her the ideal speaker for this year’s conference, “Accelerating Inclusive Leadership.”In her role as CEO of AT&T Business, Chow led a $35 billion global operating unit comprised of over 35,000 people. Widely recognized for her role model leadership, Chow was named to Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business twice and Forbes’ inaugural CEO Next List of Leaders set to revolutionize American business. Chow was also inducted into the Dallas Business Hall of Fame.“NAMIC and its members recognize that leadership has to evolve with the times,” said Chow. “My mission is to help people unlock their potential by reframing what it means to lead. My goal is to give conference attendees actionable ideas to help them become more effective leaders in today’s world.”Chow is currently lead independent director on the board of directors of FranklinCovey and serves on the boards of 3M and CSX. She is also a senior fellow and adjunct professor of executive education at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and the national best-selling author of LEAD BIGGER: The Transformative Power of Inclusion.To learn more about the 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference, visit www.conference.namic.com # # #ABOUT NAMICSince 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has been recognized as the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. With more than 2,500 individual members, NAMIC has an estimated reach of more than 700,000 people and represents the industry’s leading national and international companies. Our award-winning, globally recognized programs and initiatives help professionals advance their careers, strengthen their management and leadership skills, and prepare for executive roles that equip them to drive business success in today’s dynamic and competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.