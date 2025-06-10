Rooter Man Plumbing Celebrates 19 Years of Trusted Service in Charleston

From One Van to a Thriving Team, Local Plumbing Company Marks Milestone.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter Man Plumbing is proud to celebrate 19 years of dependable plumbing service to Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry. What began in June 2006 as a one-man operation with a single van in the driveway has grown into a trusted team of eight full-time employees known for delivering reliable, same-day service and expert plumbing repairs.Rooter Man Plumbing here in Charleston was founded by Nelson Huggins, who left a 17-year career in teaching and coaching to pursue his entrepreneurial calling. Since it's start Rooter Man has become a well-known name for Charleston homes and businesses. Built on a foundation of integrity and personal service, the company has earned a reputation for honest work and long-standing customer relationships.Nelson still remembers his very first plumbing job right in West Ashley. “It was a clogged laundry drain, and I was nervous,” he recalls. “The job took me way too long, and I probably made every mistake a new plumber could make, but the moment I got that line to finally open up was when I knew I could make this work.” That humble beginning laid the groundwork for what would become nearly two decades of growth, learning, and service.“Our success comes from treating our customers like neighbors and building a team that feels like family,” said Nelson. “Some of our employees have been with us for 15 years, and that longevity creates a real sense of trust with our customers.” That long-term employee retention, Nelson adds, is no accident. “We put a strong emphasis on service, not sales. They’re trained to solve problems the right way, treat customers fairly, and take pride in their work. That culture is what keeps good people around and customers coming back.”Rooter Man Plumbing began with a focus on drain cleaning and has since expanded to offer full residential and light commercial plumbing services. Their specialty services are hydro jetting, sewer camera inspections, smoke testing, and certified backflow prevention. These services have helped distinguish them in a competitive Charleston market.This year also marks a meaningful milestone for the Huggins family, as Nelson’s son, Bear, officially joined the company full-time. He now leads the backflow prevention division and assists both in the office and on the job helping to continue the family’s hands-on approach to local service.Rooter Man Plumbing remains deeply rooted in the Charleston community, proudly sponsoring local youth and high school sports teams. With a lifelong passion for athletics and years of coaching experience, Nelson is committed to supporting the programs that help young people grow through teamwork, discipline, and opportunity.As the company celebrates 19 years, the message is one of gratitude, and continued commitment. “We’re incredibly thankful to our loyal customers, many of whom have trusted us for years,” said Nelson. “Looking ahead, we’ll keep doing what’s worked from the start: fast, honest, high-quality plumbing backed by experience and heart.”About Rooter Man Plumbing:Rooter Man Plumbing is a locally owned and operated plumbing company based in Charleston, South Carolina. The company specializes in same-day plumbing service, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer camera inspections, smoke testing, and backflow prevention. Known for dependable service and long-term customer relationships, Rooter Man Plumbing proudly serves homeowners, businesses, and property management companies throughout the Charleston area.For more information, visit https://rootermansc.com or call 843-766-3311.

