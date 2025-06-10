TraknProtect Unveils Enterprise Safety Radio: A Game-Changer in Secure, Real-Time Communication

TraknProtect is shaking up workplace communication with the launch of the Enterprise Safety Radio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect is shaking up workplace communication with the launch of the Enterprise Safety Radio - a powerful, rugged, and smart push-to-talk device built for the fast-paced demands of modern teams.

Whether you’re managing hotel operations, coordinating a security team, or overseeing a construction site, TraknProtect’s latest innovation is the game-changer you didn’t know you needed. The Enterprise Safety Radio runs on cellular and Wi-Fi networks - no more dead zones or expensive infrastructure. Just crystal-clear, real-time communication wherever your team is, with unlimited secure private channels and support for up to 7,000 users per channel.

But that’s just the start. Designed for the frontline, this device helps eliminate radio fatigue with intuitive one-to-one push-to-talk communication, keeping your team focused and in sync without the chatter or confusion of traditional radios. “We designed the Enterprise Safety Radio to put connection, security, and speed in the palm of your hand,” said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. “This isn’t just a communication tool, it’s a safety solution, a collaboration powerhouse, and a bridge to global teams in real time.”

Key Features That Set It Apart:

• Instant Push-to-Talk with person-to-person or group communication

• AI-powered voice translation in over 50 languages, because your team speaks more than one

• End-to-End Encryption for every transmission, so your conversations stay yours

• Emergency SOS Button for one-touch alerts in any situation

• 5300mAh battery with 10W fast charging to power through long shifts

• Rain-proof, fall-resistant, rugged design built to thrive where smartphones fail

• Dual cameras, flashlight, and burst warning lights, built-in utility, no add-ons needed

Available now in both US and EU versions, the Enterprise Safety Radio supports iOS, Android, and rugged standalone devices. Whether you’re on-site, off-grid, or overseas - your voice is heard.

For pricing, demos, or partnership inquiries, visit www.traknprotect.com or contact sales@traknprotect.com.

About TraknProtect TraknProtect is the leading provider of location-based solutions for the hospitality industry, offering safety devices, asset tracking, and analytics platforms that help hotels enhance operational efficiency and guest satisfaction while maintaining the highest standards of employee and guest safety.

