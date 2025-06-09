Governor Ivey Introduces Huntley, New First Dog of Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday introduced Huntley, the new First Dog of Alabama. Huntley is a three-year-old, female Yellow Lab.

“Huntley is amazing, and I am excited to introduce her to my fellow Alabamians,” said Governor Ivey. “She and I enjoy practicing her commands and tricks, playing with her toys, and we have even had a chance to break away for a weekend at the lake. Huntley very quickly adjusted to life at the Governor’s Mansion, and she is loving it!”

Huntley resides with Governor Ivey in the Alabama Governor’s Mansion. She will even have the opportunity to occasionally join Governor Ivey in her Capitol Office.

An official photo of Governor Ivey and Huntley is attached.

###