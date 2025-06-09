MNEE Stablecoin Integrates with Enterprise Treasury Platform io.finnet to Power Instant Digital Treasury Infrastructure

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNEE, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for instant payments, with no gas tokens required, is now supported by io.finnet, a U.S.-based provider of secure, programmable enterprise treasury infrastructure for digital asset platforms. The integration gives crypto platforms, financial institutions and developers access to fast, cost-efficient stablecoin operations within io.finnet’s self-custody platform.

With over $2 billion in transaction volume, io.finnet offers tools such as automated transaction approvals, 24/7 fiat rails, and DeFi access—all built on multi-party computation (MPC) security. Now, with native support for MNEE on the 1Sat Ordinals protocol, io.finnet becomes the first treasury solution to support a stablecoin that requires no gas token and settles instantly for less than one cent per transaction.

The integration enables businesses to manage MNEE with full compliance, auditability, and automation—all in one interface—without sacrificing speed or cost-efficiency.

“We’re excited to partner with MNEE Ltd to support the launch of MNEE, bringing our enterprise-grade custody solutions to their market makers, exchanges, and OTC desks,” said Gregory Pepin, CEO of io.finnet. “io.finnet’s secure, flexible platform is designed to empower institutions across all digital assets, and MNEE’s integration on BSV is a powerful addition to that mission. Together, we’re making institutional adoption seamless and secure.”

“Bringing MNEE to io.finnet means stablecoin payments can finally match the flexibility and control institutions expect from modern financial tools,” said Harbind Likhari, Executive Director of MNEE. “This partnership makes it easier for platforms to adopt and operationalize stablecoins as part of their core treasury stack.”

The integration also unlocks new possibilities for developers, who can now build on MNEE using io.finnet’s backend services—without the setup burden or fees typical of legacy platforms. Io.finnet offers a freemium model to get started with MNEE and subscription prices for more active users.

About MNEE

MNEE is a USD-backed stablecoin enabling instant and scalable payments with no gas token required. Built on the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and Ethereum, MNEE’s commitment to building the future of money focuses on delivering secure, efficient, and affordable payment solutions across a wide range of industries and platforms.



