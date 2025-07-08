RockWallet Secures Kansas Money Transmitter License, Expanding Digital Asset Services

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RockWallet LLC, makers of the self-custodial, multi-currency wallet designed to make it simple to buy, use, store, and trade digital assets securely, today announced it has received a Kansas Money Transmitter License (“MTL”).

The MTL gives RockWallet’s Kansas customers the ability to buy, sell, and swap digital assets directly within the RockWallet self-custody app, in addition to securely holding their assets. RockWallet continues to monitor regulatory developments closely as it works to expand its services across additional jurisdictions.

“We’re pleased to add Kansas to the growing list of states where RockWallet is licensed to operate,” said Steve Bailey, President of RockWallet. “Obtaining this license supports our strategy of providing users with secure and compliant access to digital asset services nationwide.”

Since its founding, RockWallet has remained committed to maintaining regulatory compliance and adhering to the highest operational standards within the financial services industry. RockWallet is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

ABOUT ROCKWALLET:

RockWallet is a financial technology company made up of people who think differently about how digital assets can be managed, accessed, and used. We believe in the transformational capabilities of blockchain technology with the vision for anyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. Our mission is to help clients make the most of the opportunities available by building products that empower people to navigate digital asset usage and invest easily, securely, and confidently.

RockWallet’s self-custodial, multi-currency wallet puts clients in charge of their digital assets, and our mobile-first app makes it easy to buy, use, store, and swap the top cryptocurrencies quickly, all in one place. RockWallet is built on the BRD open-source code — the first and best mobile digital asset wallet — and has been trusted by millions since 2014.

For more information, visit https://www.rockwallet.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.