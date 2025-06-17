RockWallet Secures SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to User Data Security

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RockWallet, a self-custodial multicurrency wallet built for secure digital asset management, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 compliance - a top-tier benchmark for data security and operational integrity.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit, conducted by a leading independent certified public accounting firm, affirms RockWallet’s commitment to ensuring that user data is protected through consistently verified practices that meet the industry’s most trusted and highest security standards.

“Protecting our customers’ data and digital assets is foundational to everything we do,” said Steve Bailey, President and COO of RockWallet. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a major milestone that confirms RockWallet’s controls not only meet but consistently operate to uphold industry-leading security standards. This reassures our users, partners, and regulators that their information is safe, and that trust and transparency remain at the core of our platform.”

RockWallet empowers users to buy, store, send, and trade crypto securely through its mobile-first, self-custodial wallet. Supporting assets like BTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, USDC, and BSV, the app gives users full control with no compromise on ease of use or security.

With SOC 2 Type 2 in place, RockWallet continues to invest in the people, processes, and technologies needed to stay ahead of evolving threats and compliance expectations.

About RockWallet

RockWallet is a fintech company making digital asset management simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. Powered by the trusted BRD open-source code, RockWallet’s self-custodial, multicurrency wallet gives users complete control over their assets and data. Learn more at www.rockwallet.com.

