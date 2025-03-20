New Jersey Libertarian Party Hosts Annual Convention at Rutgers New Brunswick This Weekend

New Jersey Libertarian Party 2025 Convention

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is time for the most liberty-based political event of the year as the New Jersey Libertarian Party (NJLP) unveils its Convention lineup, set to storm the Rutgers Cook Campus in Multipurpose Room C, Cook Student Center, 59 Biel Rd., New Brunswick, NJ!The convention will kick off on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a pre-Convention gathering via Zoom. Witness candidate presentations and engage in a member Q&A session that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This is your chance to grill the contenders vying for the NJLP nomination before the high-stakes vote on Saturday. Secure your spot at https://njlp.org/convention - Not a libertarian yet? Come and learn what liberty and freedom are all about!Main Event: Saturday, March 22, 2025The convention will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, welcoming all members and registered guests. Only the most dedicated NJLP members will wield the power to vote on NJLP business!Prepare to be dazzled as the afternoon unleashes an exciting lineup of entertainment and speakers:- 2:30 PM – Dave DeCamp (Antiwar.com)- 3:15 PM – Aaron Terr (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression)- 4:00 PM – Chase Oliver (2024 Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate)- 4:45 PM – "In the Pines: A Debate on Access, Preservation, and Sustainability."More Than Just Speeches - Get Involved!Convention goers can also join a Scavenger Hunt searching for items like business cards or snapping a selfie with a new regional Chair. Win a prize if you complete the list, while bidding at our Silent Auction to fund the NJLP’s fight for liberty, freedom, and an end to federal taxation!Don't miss out on the greatest liberty experience in the Garden State! To register for the event, go to https://njlp.org/convention and secure your place in the fun!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.