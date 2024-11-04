New Jersey Libertarian Party Announces New Ad Campaign Supporting Libertarian Candidates On November 5, 2024 Ballot

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Libertarian Party (NJLP) urges voters to elect its slate of candidates. To reach more voters, the party launches a new ad campaign showcasing these candidates and their dedication to liberty.NJLP CandidatesChase Oliver for President has traveled the country, engaging in town halls, debates, and community events to advocate for reducing federal overreach and empowering local governance.Mike ter Maat for Vice President emphasizes fiscal responsibility and individual freedom, connecting with voters at events nationwide.Ken Kaplan for U.S. Senate has engaged with communities statewide, promoting the need to reduce government intrusion.U.S. Congressional Candidates - Libertarian Candidates have attended and organized numerous events, from debates and rallies to college outreach. They each advocate for a vision of limited government and individual responsibility, aiming to inspire a future where liberty and freedom is central and government interference is minimized. The slate of candidates are listed below.Chris Russomanno (District 3)John Morrison (District 4)James Tosone (District 5)Matthew Amitrano (District 6)Lana Leguia (District 7)Bruno Pereira (District 9)Vic Kaplan (District 12)School Board CandidateCaitlin Statkus (Montague School Board)The Libertarian Party has just released an impactful ad that presents a shared vision of a world where freedom from oppressive governance is not just a right but a reality. The video, available on YouTube , showcases the party's commitment to encouraging voter engagement and promoting a cultural shift towards a society based on liberty, freedom, and personal responsibility.To find out more about our libertarian candidates:NJLP YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NJLibertarian NJLP Candidate Website: https://njlp.org/about/candidates How Voters Can HelpVote: Make sure your vote supports freedom and encourage others to do the same.Volunteer: Join the movement at NJLP.org to get involved.Talk to Friends and Family: Share the candidates' vision and advocate for a future rooted in freedom.Use Social Media: Share content about the candidates’ policies and message.The New Jersey Libertarian Party invites all voters to support its slate of candidates and show that the party is a force for change in New Jersey, working toward a government that respects individual rights.

