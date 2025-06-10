Pureinsights Discovery 2.2 Introduces Vespa.ai Integration for Hybrid Search at Scale

Vespa.ai integration unlocks hybrid search at scale—plus new tools for observability and enterprise security.

With Discovery 2.2 and our new integration with Vespa.ai, we’re continuing to reduce the time and effort it takes to bring AI-powered applications into production.” — Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pureinsights, a leader in AI-powered search and discovery solutions, today announced the release of Discovery 2.2, the latest version of its cloud-native platform for developing and operationalizing intelligent search applications. The update introduces integration with Vespa.ai , bringing enhanced hybrid search capabilities to customers building large-scale AI systems and agentic applications.Discovery 2.2 expands the platform’s enterprise-readiness with several key enhancements:• Vespa.ai Integration: New ingestion and query components support Vespa applications—both in Vespa Cloud and self-hosted—unlocking scalable hybrid search and advanced content ranking strategies.• Ingested Record Troubleshooting: A new Records API provides detailed insights into document processing status and errors, improving transparency and quality control.• Seed Execution Diagnostics: A new summary view enables faster troubleshooting by showing job-level statuses such as DONE, FAILED, RUNNING, or CREATED during data workflows.• Secure Integration with mTLS: Support for mutual TLS (mTLS) allows secure service-to-service communications using certificate-based authentication.“With Discovery 2.2 and our new integration with Vespa.ai, we’re continuing to reduce the time and effort it takes to bring AI-powered applications into production,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “This release brings greater scalability, transparency, and security to organizations operationalizing AI for real-world impact.”The Pureinsights Discovery Platform provides a no-code, modular environment for orchestrating AI pipelines with real-time configurability. It’s used by enterprises to build smart search, recommendation, agent-based, and generative AI applications across industries including financial services, government, retail, and media.Important Changes for DevelopersDiscovery 2.2 introduces configuration and component naming updates that may affect existing implementations. These changes improve long-term flexibility and observability but may require adjustments when upgrading. Developers are encouraged to review the full changelog for detailed migration guidance.To learn more visit: pureinsights.com/discovery-platform About PureinsightsPureinsights transforms how organizations interact with information through intuitive, human-centered solutions—combining expert services with the power of our Discovery platform. From AI Search and Assistants to intelligent Agents, we help businesses harness Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to unlock insights,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.