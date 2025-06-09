Aventis Wellness Partners with HRM Asia to Recognise Singapore’s Best Organisations for Corporate Wellness

CCWC Award Winner, Ms Adeline Seow, HR Manager, Rheem Manufacturing Singapore Certified Corporate Wellness Champion (CCWC) Aventis Wellness Workshop with Dr Christopher Fong

Aventis Wellness partners with HRM Asia to spotlight Singapore’s best employers championing corporate wellness and workplace well-being.

Corporate wellness is now a key driver of employer branding. CCWC™ signals to top talent that your organisation champions well-being, inclusion, and a people-first culture.” — Dr Christopher Fong, Centre Director, Aventis Wellness

SINGAPORE, SIN, SINGAPORE, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful move to elevate the standards of workplace well-being across Singapore, Aventis Wellness has officially partnered with HRM Asia to support the 2025 HRM Readers’ Choice Awards, celebrating the Best Organisation for Corporate Wellness. This partnership reflects the shared mission of both organisations to inspire healthier, more inclusive, and higher-performing workplaces—recognising companies that make employee well-being a strategic business priority.

At the heart of this initiative is the rapidly growing Certified Corporate Wellness Champion (CCWC™) certification—a transformational framework designed by Aventis Wellness that is redefining corporate wellness and employer branding in Singapore and beyond.

The Rise of the Certified Corporate Wellness Champion (CCWC™)

In today’s evolving workforce landscape, organisations that prioritise employee well-being are seeing measurable gains in talent attraction, retention, productivity, and morale. The CCWC™ certification equips companies with a structured, data-driven process to assess, benchmark, and enhance their corporate wellness strategies—aligning employee needs with business outcomes.

The certification journey includes:

1. Company-wide wellness survey

2. Customised Corporate Wellness Benchmark Report

3. Award of the CCWC™ Certification upon achieving a wellness score of 70%+ and 50%+ employee participation

Unlike self-declared wellness initiatives, CCWC™ provides trusted, evidence-based recognition—ensuring that only organisations truly committed to employee well-being earn this mark of excellence.

**"I’ve been with Rheem Manufacturing Singapore for nearly 26 years. When I first started, corporate wellness wasn’t a common focus—there were no formal programmes in place to support employee well-being. Today, as HR Manager, I am deeply committed to driving initiatives that enhance the well-being of our people and contribute to the company’s continued success. Corporate mental wellness now plays an increasingly vital role in our organisation. We see it as a powerful enabler of business performance—strengthening employee well-being, boosting morale, and fostering a more resilient and engaged workforce. Participating in the CCWC™ certification has provided us with a structured and meaningful framework to build a healthier, more supportive workplace culture."** — Adeline Seow, HR Manager, Rheem Manufacturing Singapore

________________________________________

A Holistic Five-Pillar Framework for Workplace Wellness

What makes CCWC™ distinctive is its comprehensive, five-dimensional approach to corporate wellness:

• Occupational Wellness – Enhancing job satisfaction, morale, and work-life harmony

• Intellectual Wellness – Fostering continuous learning and creativity

• Emotional Wellness – Strengthening resilience and emotional intelligence

• Physical Wellness – Promoting healthy lifestyle habits to reduce absenteeism

• Social Wellness – Building a culture of connection, inclusion, and collaboration

This holistic model empowers HR leaders and organisations to design wellness initiatives that truly resonate with employee needs and corporate values.

Strategic Value for Employer Branding

Achieving CCWC™ certification positions organisations as employers of choice in an increasingly competitive talent landscape. Certified organisations benefit from:

• Strengthened Employer Value Proposition (EVP)

• Improved employee retention and reduced healthcare costs

• Enhanced productivity and engagement

• Elevated brand perception as a people-first organisation

"At Aventis Wellness, we believe that an organisation’s greatest asset lies in the well-being and vitality of its people," said Dr Christopher Fong, Centre Director of Aventis Wellness. "The CCWC™ certification provides a structured and credible pathway for organisations to foster a culture where employees feel supported, empowered, and inspired to thrive. Our partnership with HRM Asia enables us to recognise and celebrate organisations that are elevating wellness from an HR initiative to a core strategic priority—setting a benchmark for others to aspire towards."

"Corporate wellness is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’—it is a vital pillar of organisational resilience and long-term success," added Ms Carmen Yap, Head of Aventis Wellness. "Through our partnership with HRM Asia, we aim to spotlight forward-thinking companies that are leading the charge in cultivating inclusive, caring, and high-performing workplace cultures. These are the organisations shaping the future of work by putting people at the heart of their business strategies."

Complimentary Corporate Wellness Benchmark Survey & Report

Organisations that embark on their CCWC™ journey will receive a complimentary Corporate Wellness Benchmark Survey & Report valued at S$2,000—providing critical insights to kickstart their wellness transformation.

Get Your Complimentary Corporate Wellness Report Today > https://corporate-wellness.org/

Nominate Now for Best Organisation for Corporate Wellness 2025

Aventis Wellness invites all forward-thinking organisations to participate in the HRM Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 and be recognised among Singapore’s most progressive employers in corporate wellness.

👉 Learn more and nominate your organisation: https://hrmreaderschoice.com/nomination-2025/

CCWC Award Winner, Ms Adeline Seow

