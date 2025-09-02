Aventis Accelerates Asian Growth in China’s Innovation Hub via Singapore-Guangzhou Knowledge City

Our presence in Singapore-Guangzhou Knowledge City underscores Aventis’ commitment to building bridges between Singapore and China, empowering organisations to thrive in a global economy” — Samuel Teo, General Manager at Aventis

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis is delighted to announce its strategic expansion into China, anchored at the Singapore-Guangzhou Knowledge City (SGKC), a landmark initiative promoting robust collaboration between Singapore and China. This milestone advances Aventis’ mission to drive innovation, leadership, and international cooperation throughout Asia.

Aventis Forges New Collaborative Era at Singapore-Guangzhou Knowledge City

This expansion is closely aligned with Singapore’s deepening connections to the Greater Bay Area (GBA)—an influential economic and innovation centre underpinning China’s long-term growth strategy. The SGKC stands as a symbol of this strong bilateral relationship, opening doors for enterprises and institutions to accelerate research, knowledge exchange, and cross-border partnerships.

Aventis’ China expansion will focus on three key pillars:

• Advancing AI Research & Innovation: Supporting businesses in digital transformation and adoption of advanced technologies.

• Driving Executive Training & Leadership Development: Equipping professionals with critical skills, future-ready mindsets, and valuable networks.

• Strengthening International Collaboration: Partnering with leading organisations in China to create sustainable impact for industries and communities.

“Our presence in Singapore-Guangzhou Knowledge City underscores Aventis’ commitment to building bridges between Singapore and China. By integrating world-class expertise with regional collaboration, we empower leaders, organisations, and societies to thrive in an increasingly complex global economy,” said Samuel Teo, General Manager at Aventis.

This initiative marks a significant step in Aventis’ global strategy—contributing to the dynamic growth of the Greater Bay Area while expanding the organisation’s international presence.

About Aventis

Established in 2007, Aventis is a premier provider of executive education, professional development, and corporate training, serving over 80,000 learners and 3,600 corporate clients across Asia. With a strong focus on innovation, leadership, and sustainability, Aventis partners with leading global institutions, industry frontrunners, and government agencies to deliver transformative learning experiences that empower individuals and organisations for lasting success.

