Sofema Aviation Services and Sofema Online: Delivering Global Regulatory Training & Consultancy Beyond Compliance

Sofema Aviation Services team

Sofema Aviation Services and Sofema Online, are broadening the reach as providers of regulatory-compliant training and consultancy for the aviation industry.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and its digital counterpart, Sofema Online (SOL), are expanding their reach as leading providers of practical, regulatory-compliant training and consultancy for the aviation industry.Rooted in over 45 years of combined commercial aviation experience and fortified by ISO 9001:2015 certification, the organisations continue to drive innovation, competence, and operational excellence worldwide. Learn more about us here Integrated CapabilitiesSofema Aviation Services ( www.sassofia.com ) is a full-service aviation consultancy offering:Over 400 courses , including classroom, webinar, and bespoke in-company training.Consultancy and audit expertise, including IOSA preparation, EASA regulatory support, SMS implementation, human factors, and strategic technical services.Global delivery from Sofia, Bulgaria, and multiple international locations.Sofema Online ( www.sofemaonline.com ) brings:A robust digital platform combining theoretical knowledge with real-life case studies, supported by a committed aviation community.Commitment to Excellence & EthicsSAS and SOL operate with integrity, transparency, and fairness at their core. Their vision includes empowering clients with a practical understanding of regulatory obligations while driving cost-efficient and performance-focused outcomes. They foster a culture that grows through authenticity and client satisfaction, firmly believing "Safety in Aviation is Paramount".Global Reach & Strong PartnershipsSince 2008, SAS has certified over 100,000 professionals, while SOL has delivered over 125,000 enrollments from a network of more than 100 Training Partners. Their expertise spans EASA, FAA, OTAR, UAE GACA, and more, ensuring regulatory consistency across jurisdictions .They have also launched various initiatives:Privileged Training Partner (PTP) scheme offering exclusive benefits, tailored training paths, and flexible "Enrol Now – Pay Later" financing optionsWebinars and distance-learning programs provide classroom-quality delivery with global convenience.Resources like the “Explore” tool and technical library facilitate quick access to aviation security, regulatory guidance, and support offeringsSeasoned ExpertiseUnder the leadership of CEO Steve Bentley FRAeS, and supported by a team of over 20 senior consultants and instructors with experience in airlines, MROs, SMS, and regulatory compliance across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, SAS and SOL bring unmatched depth and real-world relevance to their trainings.Why Choose SAS & SOL?Comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of global aviation regulationsBlended learning approach combining theory, case studies, and practical insightsFlexible delivery formats—classroom, webinar, and onlineCost-effective solutions designed to minimise client expenseInternationally recognised training aligned with industry best practicesDedicated client support, quality commitment, and performance optimizationJoin Sofema on the Flight Path to ExcellenceEnhance safety, regulatory compliance, and operational performance with Sofema Aviation Services and Sofema Online. To explore training options, consultancy services, or partnership programs, contact team@sassofia.com or visit our websites.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.