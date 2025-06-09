AERZEN USA LAUNCHES BABA COMPLIANT BLOWERS AND CONTROLS

Aerzen offers BABA compliant blowers, as well as controls that are designed, programmed, manufactured, and supported in the USA.

COATESVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aerzen USA is excited to announce the launch of its new Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant blowers and controls. These blowers and controls are designed to meet the requirements of the BABA Act and support domestic manufacturing jobs.Aerzen USA maintains the highest quality and compliance standards with a full range of BABA-compliant blowers and controls. This strategy allows the blowers and controls to meet the rigorous specifications required by the BABA Act, helping customers achieve performance and compliance.The Aerzen team has invested significant effort in preparing for the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act. Through close collaboration with suppliers, legal counsel, and the EPA, the company has made strategic supply chain decisions and expanded investments in USA manufacturing operations to achieve compliance with BABA requirements. As a result, Aerzen USA is well-positioned to provide Municipal Wastewater customers with dependable, high-quality products and services.Greg Duffy, Director of Engineering at Aerzen USA, explains, “BABA presents an exciting opportunity for Aerzen USA to highlight our advanced design and customization capabilities. As a proud employer of manufacturing jobs in the United States, we are fully committed to supporting our customers' domestic preference for manufactured products. To meet these needs, Aerzen USA is actively investing in domestic manufacturing, strengthening partnerships with U.S.-based suppliers, and redesigning our packages to incorporate more U.S. content.”The new BABA compliant blowers from Aerzen USA are engineered to deliver performance and energy efficiency, making them an excellent choice for aeration applications. With a focus on sustainability and reliability, these blowers are built to last while providing a cost-effective solution.Learn more at:

