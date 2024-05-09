Aerzen USA Announces New Company President
Kristen Grunza hired to lead growth initiatives and drive innovationCOATESVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AERZEN, a global company delivering reliable, high-performing, and energy-efficient blowers and screw compressors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Grunza as the President of Aerzen USA Corp. Ms. Grunza brings over twenty-five years of experience in the industrial sector, with a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence and fostering customer-centric cultures.
In her new role, she will spearhead Aerzen USA's strategic vision, leveraging her extensive background in executive leadership and deep industry knowledge to propel the company forward. She will focus on strengthening AERZEN’s market position, enhancing customer value, and driving operational efficiencies to meet clients' evolving needs across various industries.
Ms. Grunza’s leadership style, characterized by collaboration, empowerment, and a focus on excellence, which aligns perfectly with AERZEN’s values and strategic objectives.
"I am honored and thrilled to lead Aerzen USA during this transformative time in our industry," states Ms. Grunza. "We have a talented team, a portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, and a commitment to delivering unmatched value to our customers. I look forward to working closely with our team to drive innovation, expand our market presence, and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients."
Ms. Grunza's appointment is pivotal for Aerzen USA as the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the growing demands of the industry that AERZEN serves.
Her leadership will drive the company's growth trajectory and solidify its position as a trusted partner for industrial solutions. She is the first female president in AERZEN’s company history. AERZEN’s global leadership welcomes Kristen to the leadership team.
About Kristen Grunza:
Kristen is a senior Executive with 25 years of experience driving business results in energy and industrial markets. She has broad experience leading global matrix organizations and has demonstrated expertise in business strategy and planning, executive management, sales and commercial leadership, business transformation, client relationships, and contract structuring and negotiation.
Most recently, Kristen was the Vice President of Commercial Strategy for Johnson Controls and, prior to that, the Vice President of Commercial Operations and Transformation at Building Solutions North America, where she was responsible for leading all aspects of driving commercial success across the $10B BSNA product, solutions, and services portfolio.
Prior to joining Johnson Controls in 2021, Kristen spent two decades in various leadership roles with Xylem, Honeywell, Global Power, and General Electric. In her previous leadership roles, she was responsible for sales, engineering, marketing, commercial operations, risk, quality, and field execution. She began her career as a manufacturing engineer.
Kristen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering and an MBA from the University of Florida. She is also a graduate of GE's Operational Management Leadership Program and is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt.
About Aerzen USA:
Aerzen USA is a wholly owned division of the German manufacturer Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH which is a global company delivering reliable, high-performing, and energy-efficient blowers and screw compressors since 1868. Aerzen USA is based in Coatesville, PA, and has offices, service, and rental centers throughout the country. The company also owns and manages members of the AERZEN group: Aerzen Rental USA LLC, Vooner FloGard LLC, Aquarius Technologies Inc., and Specialty Treatment Solutions.
For more information, visit www.aerzen.com/us
Aerzen USA
108 Independence Way
Coatesville, PA 19320
+1 610-380-0244
Ralph Wilton
Aerzen USA
+1 610-517-0758
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok