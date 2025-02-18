Aerzen USA Corp. Appoints New Company President

Aerzen USA’s new company president, John Ansbro

John Ansbro to Lead Growth Initiatives and Foster Innovation

COATESVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AERZEN , a leading global provider of reliable, high-performance, and energy-efficient blowers and screw compressors, is excited to announce the appointment of John Ansbro as President of Aerzen USA Corp. With over 30 years of experience in the industrial sector, Mr. Ansbro has a strong history of driving growth, operational excellence, and cultivating customer-focused cultures.Mr. Ansbro will lead Aerzen USA's strategic direction in his new position, utilizing his executive leadership experience and industry knowledge to advance the company’s objectives. He will focus on enhancing AERZEN's market presence, increasing customer value, and improving operational efficiencies to address customers’ evolving needs across various sectors.“I am excited to join Aerzen USA and look forward to working with our talented team to drive innovation and growth,” states Mr. Ansbro. “Together, we will strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional service and solutions to our customers.”This appointment is a crucial step for Aerzen USA as the company continues to innovate and expand its product and service offerings to meet the industry's increasing demands. Mr. Ansbro’s leadership will ensure the company’s growth and reinforce its status as a trusted partner in industrial solutions. AERZEN’s global leadership team welcomes Mr. Ansbro to this pivotal role.About John Ansbro:John Ansbro, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in engineered equipment manufacturing, has been named President of Aerzen USA. Ansbro has held senior executive positions at Alfa Laval and Johnson Controls and most recently served as the Regional CEO at the GEA North America Group.Ansbro is a well-experienced executive with a history of accelerating businesses to achieve more profitable growth. He has led strategic business transformations with engineered mechanical products for the Food & Beverage, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration and HVAC market segments. John’s scope of experience encompasses Lean Manufacturing, Go-to-Market, Engineering Management, Operational Performance Improvement, Brand & Organizational Revitalization, M&A, SAP/ Digital Transformation, Revenue Growth, Financial Controls and Cash Management.Ansbro holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) in Business Administration, Management, and Operations from Mount Saint Mary's College. He also earned a Bachelor of Engineering from State University of New York, New York State Merchant Marine Academy, and received a 3rd Assistant Engineer Unlimited Steam & Diesel Power Licenses & Certification for the United States Coast Guard.He resides with his wife and two children in Charlotte, North Carolina.About Aerzen USA:Aerzen USA is a wholly owned division of the German manufacturer Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH which is a global company delivering reliable, high-performing, and energy-efficient blowers and screw compressors since 1868.Aerzen USA is based in Coatesville, PA, and has offices, service, and rental centers throughout the country. The company also owns and manages members of the AERZEN group: Aerzen Rental USA LLC, Vooner FloGard LLC, Aquarius Technologies Inc., and Specialty Treatment Solutions.For more information, visit www.aerzen.com/us Aerzen USA108 Independence WayCoatesville, PA 19320610-380-0244Media Contact:Ralph WiltonMarketing Manager484-288-6367ralph.wilton@aerzen.com###

