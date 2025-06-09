ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE PROUDLY SUPPORTS 5TH ANNUAL 'BE A PART OF THE CURE WALK'

Team members from All My Sons Moving & Storage in Little Rock assist with setup at the 5th Annual Be a Part of the Cure Walk, benefiting the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. The company proudly provided logistical support to help bring the inspir

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage in Little Rock was honored to lend its support to the 5th Annual Be a Part of the Cure Walk, held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to benefit the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. The company provided logistical support for the large-scale event, assisting with setup and teardown on May 1 and May 5.

“All My Sons is proud to be a part of such a meaningful event that brings the community together in strength, support, and shared purpose,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute in a hands-on way and help create a space where so many powerful stories could be shared.”

The event brought together over 1,700 walkers from 10 states and 71 Arkansas cities, including 177 cancer survivors and 70 participating teams. A powerful and emotional moment of the day included the Ribbon Tree—a cherished tradition where patients and loved ones tie colored ribbons representing different types of cancer, symbolizing hope, remembrance, and unity.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, participants, and supporters, this year’s walk raised over $470,000 to further the Cancer Institute’s mission to advance cancer research, treatment, and compassionate care.

The company’s involvement underscores its ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting causes that make a lasting impact.

For more information about the Be a Part of the Cure Walk or the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, visit https://cancer.uams.edu/.

