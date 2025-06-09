Cloud Geographic Information Systems Gis Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Cloud GIS Market?

Rapid expansion in the cloud geographic information systems gis market has been observed in recent years. The market is poised to grow from $1.66 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.7%. Factors driving growth during the historic period include an upsurge in demand for real-time geospatial data analytics, growth of urbanization and smart city initiatives, increased investment in geospatial infrastructure, rise in the deployment of location-based services, and an escalating demand for geospatial analytics in agriculture.

What Are The Projected Trends In The Cloud GIS Market Size?

Moving forward, the cloud GIS market is poised for rapid growth in the next few years, estimated at $4.03 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 19.4%. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to the rise of edge computing in geospatial analytics, a focus on cybersecurity measures for cloud-based GIS data, adoption of blockchain for secure geospatial transactions, the pressing need for real-time geospatial intelligence, and the demand for geospatial intelligence in climate resilience planning. The forecast period will witness trends such as AI-driven geospatial analytics, real-time 3D GIS visualization, digital twin technology advancements with GIS, location-based AI assistants, automation, and the development of SaaS-based geospatial platforms.

Who Are The Major Drivers For Cloud GIS Market?

The expansion of the internet of things is expected to fuel the growth of the cloud GIS market. IoT, which refers to a system of interconnected physical devices that collect and share data over the internet without human intervention, is expanding rapidly. Technological advancements have rendered seamless connectivity, providing data-driven insights across various industries, revolutionizing how businesses operate and interact with their environments. Integrating IoT with cloud-based GIS allows real-time data collection from connected devices, enhancing spatial analysis and decision-making. According to Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company, global IoT connections reached 15.7 billion connections in 2023, set for a 16% escalation to reach 38.9 billion connections by 2029. Therefore, IoT's expansion is proving a key driver in the GIS market.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Cloud GIS Market?

Major companies operating within the cloud GIS market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Here Technologies, Precisely Software Incorporated, Mapbox Inc., Nearmap Ltd., Safe Software Inc., CartoDB Inc., MapLarge Inc., GIS Cloud Ltd., Blue Marble Geographics, SkyWatch Space Applications Inc., EarthDefine LLC, GeoIQ Analytics Private Limited.

Emerging Trends Pioneered by Key Players in the Cloud Geographic Information Systems GIS Market

Leading companies operating in the cloud GIS market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions like all-in-one cloud GIS platforms to provide enhanced capabilities and superior user accessibility. For instance, the Egypt-based technology provider Penta-b launched its all-in-one Cloud GIS platform in September 2023. It aims to bridge the gap between traditional and enterprise GIS by offering user-friendly, tailored solutions for sectors such as government, security, utilities, and smart cities.

How Is The Cloud GIS Market Segmented?

Mapping the Cloud Geographic Information Systems GIS Market: Segments and Subsegments

The cloud GIS market in this report is segmented; data for each is provided below:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Function: Mapping, Surveying, Location Based Services, Telematics And Navigation, Other Functions

3 By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

4 By Applications: Watershed Management, Risk Management, Natural Resources Management, Utility Or Grid Management, Building Information Modeling, Defense Management, Asset Management, Urban And Regional Planning, Other Applications

5 By End User Industry: Agriculture, Real Estate, Oil And Gas, Construction, Mining, Transportation, Government, Utilities, Retail, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, GPS Or GNSS Devices, Workstations

2 By Software: Data Management Software, Mapping Software, Spatial Analysis Software, Remote Sensing Software, Visualization Tools, API And SDK Platforms

3 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

Penetrating the Cloud Geographic Information Systems GIS Market: A Peek into Regional Insights

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Cloud GIS Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the cloud GIS market. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in this report on the cloud GIS market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

