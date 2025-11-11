The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fire Control System Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Expected to grow to $8.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Fire Control System Market Through 2025?

The market size of the fire control system has seen consistent expansion over the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $7.19 billion in 2024 to $7.52 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The surge during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as regulatory compliance, consciousness about fire safety, trends in industrialization, infrastructure development, requirements for insurance, urbanization, and the increase in commercial construction.

Anticipations of steady expansion are seen for the fire control system market in the near future, with its value projected to reach $8.86 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The upward trend for the forecasted period is attributed to its endorsement in emerging economies, improved fire prevention strategies, escalation of manufacturing units, modifying existing infrastructure, merger with smart building systems, increased interest in asset protection and greater focus on human safety. Key trends for the forecasted time frame consist of the adoption of intelligent detection systems, the growth of integrated systems, the merging of suppression technologies, increased demand for wireless solutions, expansion of remote monitoring abilities, cooperation among manufacturers and suppliers, growth in vital infrastructures, endorsement of cutting-edge analytics, greater stress on compliance, and the evolution of systems with improved reliability.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Fire Control System Market?

The fire control system market is predicted to see an increase in growth, driven by heightened levels of terrorist activities. Such activities often use violence, coercion or intimidation to achieve political, faith-based or ideological objectives and tend to target civilians without distinction. Political instability, socio-economic grievances, religious radicalization, geopolitical tensions, ineffective governance, and the dissemination of extremist ideologies through modern communication pathways and social media all contribute to the rise in terrorism. Fire control systems contribute to reducing terrorism by enabling early detection, alarm systems, surveillance, automatic suppression, access management, emergency planning, and integrating with security systems. They offer insights into suspicious behavioral patterns or potential threats, which aids authorities in proactively addressing security issues. For example, the global terrorism index 2024, by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace, reported in February 2024 that the number of terrorism-induced deaths rose to 8,352 in 2023, which was a 22% increase from the previous year. As a result, the escalation in terrorist activities is fueling the growth of the fire control system market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Fire Control System Market?

Major players in the Fire Control System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

• Lockheed Martin Corporation,

• General Dynamics Corporation,

• Northrop Grumman Corporation,

• BAE Systems, Inc.,

• Johnson Controls International plc,

• Safran SA,

• Thales S.A.,

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,

• Leonardo S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Fire Control System Industry?

Leading entities in the fire control systems market are invested in developing and launching innovative solutions like advanced fire alarm systems with sophisticated detection functionalities. These offerings are structured to immediately recognize fire, smoke or heat threats and alert the occupants via alarms, supporting prompt evacuation and emergency responses. For example, Honeywell, a major American fire safety company, introduced the NOTIFIER INSPIRE fire alarm system in March 2023, equipped with the first-ever self-testing smoke detectors approved by UL. This solution enables automatic testing and upkeep, bolstering safety and regulatory compliance with the assistance of real-time monitoring via Honeywell's Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS) platform. The NOTIFIER INSPIRE is designed to simplify installation and enhance response rates for both facility managers and service technicians.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Fire Control System Market

The fire control system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System: Target Acquisition And Guidance System, Interface System, Navigation System, Other Systems

2) By Platform: Terrestrial, Aerial, Naval

3) By Weapon Class: Automatic Guns, Launchers

4) By Range: Short Range (0-9 Km), Medium Range (9-80 Km), Long Range (Above 80 Km)

5) By Applications: Machine Guns, Rockets, Mortars, Cannons, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Target Acquisition And Guidance System: Radar-Based Target Acquisition, Infrared Targeting Systems, Electro-Optical Targeting Systems, Laser Targeting Systems

2) By Interface System: Display And Control Interface, Communication Interface, User Interface, Command And Control Interface

3) By Navigation System: GPS-Based Navigation Systems, Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), Doppler Radar Navigation Systems, Celestial Navigation Systems

4) By Other Systems: Weapon Control Systems, Fire Control Computers, Ballistic Calculators, Launch Control Systems

Global Fire Control System Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for fire control systems as the biggest region. It is projected that the Asia Pacific will experience the most growth in this market during the forthcoming period. The report on the market for fire control systems covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

