Military Satellites Market Size Worth $78.05 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Military Satellites Market Worth?

There has been a significant increase in the size of the military satellites market in the past few years. The value of the market is expected to surge from $59.68 billion in 2024 to $62.68 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the historical period can be mainly credited to worldwide surveillance, communication and data transmission, navigation and gps, information harvesting, and strategic deterrence.

In the coming years, the military satellites market is anticipated to experience a robust growth, reaching a market size of $78.05 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to factors such as anti-satellite threats, resilience and redundancy, advancements in laser communication technology, quantum satellite communication, and the trend towards miniaturization and smaller satellites. Major trends going forward will be dual-use satellites, quick deployment and launch, managing space traffic, space-based threat warning systems, and international cooperation.

What Are The Factors Driving The Military Satellites Market?

Concerns about the rising incidents of terrorism are expected to spur the expansion of the military satellite market growth. The escalating worries about terrorist activities have spurred global military forces to enhance their communication systems. Military satellites play a vital role in these upgraded communication networks. For instance, the US accounted for 76% of the terrorism-related fatalities among Western democracies in 2023, according to Vision of Humanity, a non-government organization based in Australia. This happened alongside a 15-year dip in incident rates. Moreover, in 2022, the Islamic State (IS) and its sub-groups persisted as the deadliest terrorist organization globally for an eighth year in a row, carrying out assaults in 21 nations. As a result, the escalating worries about terrorism foster the expansion of the military satellite market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Military Satellites Market?

Major players in the Military Satellites Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• ISS-Reshetnev

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Raytheon Company

• Thales Group

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• GE Aviation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Military Satellites Sector?

The progression in technology is crucially influencing the military satellite sector. Key firms active in this sector are concentrating on developing superior technology solutions specific to military satellites. An example of this can be seen when SmartSat CRC, an Australian space research center, launched the Compact Hybrid Optical-RF User Segment (CHORUS) prototype terminal for military satellite communication in May 2023. This technique integrates radio frequency (RF) communications with optical technology, resulting in significantly increased data speeds and decreased interception probability compared to the standard civilian and military RF satellite communications. The CHORUS is also intended to be more condensed and transportable than the existing SATCOM systems, which makes it simpler to implement in isolated and difficult settings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Military Satellites Market Share?

The military satellites market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Satellite Type: Small Satellite, Medium-To-Heavy Satellite

2) By Payload Type: Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Imaging Payload, Others

3) By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Communication, Navigation

Subsegments:

1) By Small Satellite: Nano Satellite, Pico Satellite, Micro Satellite, Mini Satellite

2) By Medium-to-Heavy Satellite: Medium Satellite, Large Satellite, Very Large Satellite

What Are The Regional Trends In The Military Satellites Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for military satellites. The anticipation is that Asia-Pacific will emerge as the most rapidly expanding region in the military satellites market throughout the projected timeline. Included in the report on the military satellites market are regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

