The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $4.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs has seen an unprecedented growth. It is expected to expand from a size of $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.79 billion by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The substantial growth observed in the past can be linked to its widespread utilization in civil and commercial applications, an increasing number of applications, and heightened usage of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in the military sector. Other contributing factors include an increase in government funding and the requirement for safe and precise inspection and monitoring.

The fixed-wing vtol uav market is predicted to experience tremendous expansion in the coming years, with an expected growth to $4.08 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. Factors contributing to this surge during the forecast period include the escalation in advanced marine border patrols, rapid industrial progress, heightened demand for automation across various sectors, increased foreign investments, and the proliferation of technologies associated with fixed-wing vtol uav platforms. The forecast period is also expected to witness numerous trends such as technological progress, product innovations, heightened use for aerial remote sensing, the emergence of UAV applications in the commercial sector, and a rise in research and development for cutting-edge technology.

Download a free sample of the fixed-wing vtol uav market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14106&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Landscape?

The anticipated expansion of military and defense applications is predicted to drive the future growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. A nation's self-protection strategies and operations, including the deployment of technology, organizations, and measures, encompass the military and defense sectors. Due to their flexibility, efficiency, and adaptability, fixed-wing VTOL UAVs are employed in military and defense applications such as reconnaissance, tactical operations, border patrol, and search and rescue missions. For example, according to data from the International Trade Administration (ITA), a U.S. government entity within the Department of Commerce, in November 2023, the UK defense industry yielded a revenue of approximately $29 billion in 2022, with $15 billion being a byproduct of exports. Furthermore, the UK's space industry in 2021 recorded a turnover of approximately $22 billion, with exports alone accounting for $9.5 billion. Therefore, the escalating military and defense applications are fostering the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market?

Major players in the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Textron Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

• AeroVironment Inc.

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• ideaForge Technology Ltd.

• Quantum-Systems GmbH

• Wingtra WingtraOne

• Autel Robotics

• Elroy Air Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Industry?

Firms at the forefront of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV industry are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge solutions outfitted with dependable power systems and locking propeller structures in order to stay ahead in the market. The combination of a robust power system and locking propeller design enables effective mission execution while preserving vertical takeoff and landing functionality. For example, in June 2023, T-DRONES, an industrial UAV manufacturer based in China, introduced the VA25, a novel fixed-wing VTOL UAV. The VA25 is an extended-duration fixed-wing VTOL drone engineered for industrial applications, boasting a 2.5m wingspan, a 13kg takeoff weight, and a flight length of up to 210 minutes carrying a 1kg payload. Its frame is crafted from carbon fiber composite PVC, and it comes with a trustworthy power system and a locking propeller design, extending its flight time substantially. The standard drone package consists of the frame and T-MOTOR power system.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market

The fixed-wing vtol uav market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Propulsion: Electric, Hybrid, Gasoline

2) By Mode Of Operation: Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous

3) By Range: Beyond Line Of Sight, Extended Visual Line Of Sight, Visual Line Of Sight

4) By Application: Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Firefighting And Disaster Management, Search And Rescue, Maritime Security, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Electric: Battery-Powered Electric Propulsion, Fuel Cell Electric Propulsion

2) By Hybrid: Hybrid Electric-Gasoline Propulsion, Hybrid Electric-Diesel Propulsion

3) By Gasoline: Two-Stroke Gasoline Engines, Four-Stroke Gasoline Engines

View the full fixed-wing vtol uav market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fixed-wing-vtol-uav-global-market-report

Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Global Market, and growth projection for this region remains strong. The report encompasses an analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fixed And Mobile C Arms Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fixed-and-mobile-c-arms-global-market-report

Fixed Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fixed-asset-management-software-global-market-report

Fixed Satellite Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fixed-satellite-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.