Morocco International Mining Congress & Exhibition 2025: Showcasing Africa’s Most Attractive Mining Jurisdiction

Morocco International Mining Congress & Exhibition- 24- 26 November 2025

The 2nd Morocco Mining Conference, IMC 2025, will be held on 24–26 Nov in Marrakech, uniting leaders for talks, exhibitions, site visits, and more.

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMC 2025, the second edition of the Morocco Mining Conference & Exhibition will take place 24 – 26 November 2025 in the idyllic city of Marrakech. IMC 2025 will once again be organised by the Federation of Mineral Industry of Morocco (FDIM) and AME Trade Ltd and supported at the highest levels by the Ministry of Energy Transition & Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and AMDIE. IMC 2025 will feature two days of high-level conference sessions, workshops, a co-located trade exhibition, as well as mine site visits and touristic excursions.The inaugural edition of IMC 2024 featured high level delegations from Benin, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal. Leading investors sponsored the event including: OCP, ONHYM, Managem, Aya Gold and Silver, Fortescue, Liebherr, COBCO, JESA and CMT. More than eight hundred delegates from over twenty countries took part, whilst fifty exhibitors promoted their products and services. The organisers of the event expect the participation to double in 2025.The congress aims to highlight the African continent’s potential to transform its natural resources into high-value derivatives by promoting industrial integration and sector organization. This includes developing synergies between African countries to strengthen local capacities and secure supply chains for critical metals such as cobalt, manganese, copper, and phosphate.Morocco has a range of assets, not only in terms of resources and reserves, but also in terms of regulations, institutions, and sustainability to produce electro molecules, minerals, metals, and competitive low-carbon and zero-carbon products. The Kingdom also enjoys an exceptional geographical position between Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Basin, and the rest of the world, and constitutes a meeting place for the major geopolitical blocs that today influence major technological, environmental, and societal choices.This favourable mining landscape, combined with recently adopted mining legislation, has led the Fraser Institute of Canada to rank Morocco, according to a ranking published in May 2024 as the most attractive destination in Africa for mining investment and 8th worldwide for multinational mining companies.IMC 2025 will focus on the resolution of the conclusions of the 2024 edition which include: how mining sector can improve its competitiveness, in particular through the implementation of tax incentive measures adapted to the specificities of the mining exploration and development phases to stimulate investment, simplification of administrative procedures, particularly for the processes of obtaining land use permits, establishment of specific mechanisms to improve access to financing for SMEs in the mining sector, strengthening of geological infrastructure, developing infrastructure and systems for accessing geological data to support research and innovation in the sector and skills development by training qualified engineers, technicians and operators to meet the growing needs of the sector.About AMETRADE LtdFounded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading force in facilitating trade and investment across Africa’s emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, we specialise in industry-specific B2B events, conferences, and digital marketing services, particularly in the Mining, Energy, Finance, and Oil & Gas sectors. Operating in 29 African countries, we partner with top industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value-added services offering includes tailor made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more. Follow us on: LINKEDIN | TWITTERFor Media inquiries, please contact:Office 403, 4th Floor, Hamilton House,Mabledon Place, London, WC1H9BBimcmorocco@ametrade.org

