OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival Is Ready To Make Waves June 20–22 With Expanded Racing Divisions And Community Fundraising Initiatives.One of the sport’s flagship regattas features elite athletes and passionate community paddlers competing in 25 race divisions, with new beach docks, and fundraising in support of local charities.The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival, one of the country’s premier paddling events, will return to Mooney’s Bay Park from June 20 to 22. The 32nd annual event will bring together 5,000 athletes for a weekend of competitive racing, upgraded waterfront infrastructure in the form of brand new beach docks, and philanthropic fundraising in support of essential local services through the Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation ( ODBF ). The event continues to serve as a major early-summer gathering point for the sport and civic engagement in the National Capital Region.High-Performance and Community Racing Across 25 DivisionsThe heart of the festival are the Challenge Cups, a series of races that promote participation, teamwork, and achievement across a wide range of sectors. From elite-level clubs to workplace teams and grassroots organizations, the event encourages athletes of all backgrounds to compete in 25 divisions, including corporate, nonprofit, and special-purpose cups that spotlight youth, health advocacy, and accessibility.Signature Races Include:Sue Holloway Cup – Competitive division for Dragon Boat Canada-registered teams.*NEW* for 2025 is the Tim Hortons Coffee Cup – For friends and family crewsBreast Cancer Paddlers Challenge Cup and All Cancer Paddlers Challenge Cup – Promoting awareness and solidarity among cancer survivors.Para Challenge Cup – For athletes with disabilities.Pride Challenge Cup – Inclusive race for 2SLGBTQ+ paddlers and allies.*NEW* for 2025 is the Panda Cup, supported by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, and open to paddlers from Ottawa’s Chinese-Canadian community and diplomatic groups.With 25 divisions, the festival serves as a showcase for Ottawa’s dynamic sporting community and a hub for teamwork, dedication, and healthy competition.Racing begins on Friday and continues through Sunday afternoon. The festival is open to the public, with no admission required.Upgraded Docks Enhance Athlete and Spectator ExperienceA major improvement for 2025 is the introduction of brand-new beach docks at the festival, designed to provide athletes and spectators alike with a front row to all the action; the new docks will also accommodate growing participation and streamline launch and landing operations.The enhanced docks provide athletes with safer, more efficient race transitions and give spectators improved access to the heart of the race action. Whether launching into a heat or celebrating after a race, the docks serve as the primary stage for competition throughout the weekend.ODBF Pledge Challenge Supports Local CharitiesThrough the ODBF Pledge Challenge, participating teams and supporters are raising funds for organizations delivering front-line services in the Ottawa region. The 2025 campaign supports a wide range of local needs, including healthcare, mental health, family support, housing, and youth services.The foundation raises funds through individual and team-based peer-to-peer fundraising as well as direct public contributions.2025 ODBF Pledge Challenge Recipients:Bruyère FoundationMatthew House OttawaChildren’s Aid Foundation of OttawaTim Hortons Foundation CampsYouth Services BureauUnbroken Recovery One Rep at a TimeBereaved Families of Ontario – Ottawa ChapterEach organization delivers essential health and social services in the Ottawa region. Funds raised through the ODBF Pledge Challenge will support both ongoing programs and new initiatives in the areas of youth mental health, transitional housing, rehabilitation, and family bereavement support.To date, ODBF has distributed over $5 million to more than 75 local charities.Donations can be made directly at ODBF.ca.Community Raffle Offers Opportunity to Give and WinFestival-goers and online supporters can also take part in the ODBF 50/50 Raffle, with proceeds benefiting the above-mentioned charities.Held in partnership with the Senators Community Foundation and supported by Tim Hortons, the raffle will launch on June 12 via 5050sens.com. The grand prize draw will take place during the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival Closing Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 22 at 6 PM.A Community Tradition of Sport and GivingNow in its 32nd year, the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival remains a leading example of community-building through sport. With thousands of paddlers competing and fundraising side-by-side, the event fosters teamwork, resilience, and civic engagement.While the primary focus is on paddling and fundraising, the festival also features a vibrant volunteer program, a bustling vendor village, and a welcoming outdoor atmosphere at Mooney’s Bay. Title Sponsor Tim Hortons will keep competitors fueled up with their beloved coffee and new Frozen Quenchers, while BeaverTails will be serving up their iconic hand-stretched pastries. A curated selection of vendors will offer food, refreshments, and a variety of unique goods — from handcrafted artisan items and fair-trade apparel to community organization booths and local business showcases — adding to the vibrant festival experience.Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team or just dipping your toes in the shallows, the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is a place where friendships are forged, laughter echoes across the sand, and every moment feels like a memory in the making.The festival is produced by the Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival, a not-for-profit organization, in partnership with the Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation.

